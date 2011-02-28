PHOTOPRESENTER GETS SOCIAL WITH FACEBOOK INTEGRATION

Easily create dynamic slideshow presentations of photos pulled straight from any Facebook account

Puchheim, Germany - February 28, 2011 – Boinx Software today announces the availability of PhotoPresenter 4.1, the company’s award-winning template-based photo viewer, at the Mac App Store. Riding along the current of social media trends, PhotoPresenter 4.1 integrates with Facebook for complete access to photo albums, as well as Facebook friends’ shared albums. Facebook albums instantly appear in the PhotoPresenter interface for easy access and quick compilation of photo slideshows. Once your slideshows are complete, a brand new export to iPad feature allows you to share your finished work with friends and family on a sleek presentation platform.

PhotoPresenter also integrates with all iApps on the Mac platform, including iTunes®, iDVD®, iWeb™, iPhoto®, Photo Booth® and Aperture®. Flickr users are also able to access photos from their own photo stream as well as friends’ shared images. You can also add movies and music to spice up any presentation.

“PhotoPresenter 4.1’s new Facebook integration connects the app with the world of social media and the ultimate platform for image-sharing,” said Oliver Breidenbach, CEO, Boinx Software. “Social media is truly the wave of the future, and it’s an important step for us to link our apps with this enormous trend and community. PhotoPresenter 4.1 is a really cool way to have even more fun with the photos you share with your friends, family and colleagues on Facebook. But beware: they’ll become even more memorable!”

PhotoPresenter Highlights

• PhotoPresenter includes more than three-dozen high-quality themes that let you quickly create animated slideshows with amazing effects. Each theme has its own settings to configure to specific needs.

• PhotoPresenter allows users to share slideshow masterpieces as standalone players, so every Mac user can enjoy the show at the highest possible quality without having to install PhotoPresenter.

• Users can add custom watermarks to work to show where it came from. Professional photographers can also display their copyright notice or their logo and web address.

• PhotoPresenter has smart album awareness, recognizing changes in Flickr and Facebook Groups and Settings, as well as in iPhoto’s or Aperture’s Smart Albums. This is the fastest way to keep a slideshow up-to-date automatically.

Availability & Pricing

PhotoPresenter 4.1 is available immediately for download at the Mac App Store and via the Boinx Software website for $9.99 (US). For existing PhotoPresenter 4 users, the upgrade is free of charge and can be downloaded at: http://www.boinx.com/download/#photopresenter.

Download PhotoPresenter at the Mac App Store here: http://bit.ly/hkEPej.

*PhotoPresenter 4.1 requires Mac OS X 10.5.8 Leopard or later and a supported Core Image graphics card. Advanced effects may require a more capable graphic card.

About PhotoPresenter

PhotoPresenter is the perfect tool for anyone working with digital images, from kids to professionals, who want to quickly pull together eye-catching slideshows of their work, without time-consuming adjustments and unnecessary steps. Users can choose from over 30 unique, high-quality animated themes to present images and movies instantly. PhotoPresenter supports many media libraries, among them iPhoto and Aperture and can access photos stored online on Flickr and Facebook. Presentations can be played instantly or shared via movie export to DVD, web, iPhone, iPod, iPad and more. PhotoPresenter 4 recognizes changes in Flickr Groups and Sets as well as in iPhoto’s or Aperture’s Smart Albums. New photos are integrated into the presentation instantly. This is the fastest way to keep a portfolio or your client’s projects up-to-date automatically. To optimize your workflow, PhotoPresenter can be extended easily with Automator Actions and AppleScript scripts.

About Boinx Software

Boinx Software Ltd. is located in Puchheim, near Munich, Germany. Boinx Software develops award-winning animation, video production and photography software for the Mac platform and iOS devices including the iPhone, iPad and iPod. Boinx iStopMotion is the leading solution for stop motion animation and time lapse capture and won the O'Reilly Mac OS X Innovators Award in 2003. Boinx FotoMagico, winner of two Apple Design Awards—“Best Mac OS X Leopard Graphics and Media Application Runner‐up 2008” and “Best Mac OS X User Experience Runner‐up 2006,” is a presentation tool for professional photographers. BoinxTV, winner of the “Apple Design Award 2009,” is revolutionary live production software that turns any Mac into a TV studio. Boinx PhotoPresenter, winner of the Apple Design Award 2005 “Best Mac OS X Student Product,” is a quick slideshow tool with a variety of pre‐built templates. Boinx Mouseposé is the indispensable mouse pointer-highlighting tool for users developing presentations, training or demos. “You Gotta See This!” is Boinx’s very first iPhone 4 app that works off of 4th generation gyroscope technology to create amazing 360-degree photo collages. LightLoupe, Boinx’s first iPad application, provides photographers with an on-the-spot analysis of the technical quality of their photos and VGA connection capabilities for viewing photos on the big screen.

Follow @boinxsoftware on Twitter or at http://www.facebook.com/boinxsoftware.

For more information please visit: http://www.boinx.com.

Press Contacts

Zazil Media Group

Cara Zambri

cara@zazilmediagroup.com

(cell) +1 617.817.6559

(fax) +1 617.812.7683

(skype) cara.zambri

Zazil Media Group

Janice Dolan

Janice@zazilmediagroup.com

(cell) +1 617.817.6595

(fax) +1 617.812.7683

(skype) janicedolan