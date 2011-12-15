Blackmagic Design Releases DaVinci Resolve for Windows™ Public Beta

Milpitas, USA - December 15, 2011 - Blackmagic Design today announced DaVinci Resolve 8.2 for Microsoft Windows™ public beta is now available for download. DaVinci Resolve for Windows public beta is available in both the full featured DaVinci Resolve 8.2 and free DaVinci Resolve Lite versions. The DaVinci Resolve 8.2 for Windows license is included with the Mac OS X version, so all current Mac OS X customers automatically get a license for the Windows version, and can download it now to use in their facility.

This new DaVinci Resolve for Windows beta will allow customers to use a wide range of hardware for building color correction systems with the advantage of a wider selection of GPU processing options with support for up to 4 GPU’s per system.

When the public beta program is complete, and DaVinci Resolve for Microsoft Windows™ is formally released, it will be accompanied by the Mac OS X version. When a customer purchases DaVinci Resolve, they can choose which operating system they want to use, and then install either one. This allows the flexibility to let customers potentially choose to use a Windows desktop computer in the office with powerful multiple GPU processing, while at any time the customer can unplug the dongle and plug into one of the latest stylish Mac OS X MacBook Pro computers when on set.

Only DaVinci Resolve lets customers move between either operating system at any time without the extra expense of purchasing a second copy of the software.

As a reward for all current DaVinci Resolve customers, any customer who has purchased the Mac OS X version of DaVinci Resolve can now keep using the same dongle for the Windows version of DaVinci Resolve, and they can simply download the Windows version. This will ensure current DaVinci Resolve customers are kept up to date with the latest features, and are not disadvantaged for purchasing early.

DaVinci Resolve will now be available in three models. DaVinci Resolve Lite, the current free version, is now available in both Windows and Mac OS X downloads. DaVinci Resolve Software for US$995 is now available for both Mac OS X and Windows and customers will get support for both operating systems for the one purchase. DaVinci Resolve with the full colorist designed control surface will be available with Mac OS X, Windows and Linux software, allowing the customer to choose any of three operating systems to build their color correction system.

“This Windows release has happened way sooner than we expected, and the DaVinci engineering team have done an amazing job!” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “We think this is very exciting because it makes DaVinci Resolve more flexible for customers, and makes it even easier to integrate Resolve color correction into any facility workflow even when using a wider range of editing and effects software.”

Availability and Price

DaVinci Resolve for Microsoft Windows 7™ public beta is now available for download from the Blackmagic Design web site free of charge for all current DaVinci Resolve customers. When released, DaVinci Resolve 8.2 for Windows will be included with the Mac OS X version for US$995. DaVinci Resolve Lite will be available for both Mac OS X and Windows 7, free of charge.

Press Photography

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and film restoration software for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability, while the company’s DaVinci Emmy™ award winning color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including stereoscopic 3D and 4K workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore, and Australia. For more information, please check www.blackmagic-design.com.