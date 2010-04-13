NewTek Introduces LiveText 2

NewTek, manufacturer of industry-leading video and 3D animation products, today announced LiveText 2. This update provides increased workflow support with the ability to send HD titles and graphics to any TriCaster portable live production system (including the recently launched TriCaster TCXD850 model, and TriCaster TCXD300). LiveText 2 remote titling software with added DataLink allows operators to pre-produce graphics and titles off-site, or on the way to the location, and deliver real-time display of scores, times, prices and other rapidly-changing information, providing instant updates to TriCaster.

"By allowing a dedicated person to control all titling aspects of a production, LiveText 2 lets the director focus on the flow of a live Web or video project," said Andrew Cross, executive vice president, engineering, NewTek. "It also improves the reaction time and accuracy of new titles added during live production."

LiveText 2 also allows for a shared workload, by creating the ability to add a dedicated title station. Communicating directly with TriCaster, LiveText 2 provides scrolls, crawls, title pages and lower thirds, to a live production or live stream. Now, managing last-minute speaker changes is easy, and monitoring real-time data makes updating effortless.

Pricing and Availability

NewTek LiveText 2 is slated to ship May 2010, at a retail price of US$995. Registered owners of LiveText or DataLink may upgrade to LiveText 2 for US$295. Owners of both LiveText and DataLink will receive the LiveText 2 upgrade at no charge. For more information, visit www.newtek.com, or call NewTek Sales at 800-368-5441. International callers dial +1-210-370-8000.

About NewTek

Benefiting producers and artists with cost-effective and groundbreaking technologies, NewTek is a leader in portable live production, video editing, 3D animation and special effects tools, including the TriCaster product line, 3PLAY and LightWave 3D. NewTek has won numerous industry accolades, including two Emmy Awards.

Clients include: MTV Music Group, NBA Development League, New York Giants, "Furious World," Fox News, BBC, NHL, Nickelodeon, the Steve Harvey Radio Show, CBS Radio, ESPN Radio, ESPN X Games, Fox Sports, USA TODAY, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). NewTek products have been used in blockbuster films and television shows, including "Avatar," "Repo Men," "Angels and Demons," "Battle for Terra," "The Dark Knight," "Iron Man," "Tropic Thunder," "V," "FlashForward," "Lost," "Fringe" and more.

NewTek is privately owned and based in San Antonio, Texas. For more information, please visit: www.newtek.com.

