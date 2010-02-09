FxFactory Adds Aquafadas To Product Line - Ships New Slideshow Plug-IN For Final Cut Pro, Motion, and After Effects

PulpFx Abstract allows for fast and intuitive creation of dynamic animated slideshows inside Final Cut Studio and After Effects.

Boston, MA – February 9, 2010 – Noise Industries, developer of visual effects tools for the postproduction and broadcast markets, announced that new development partner, Aquafadas®, has released PulpFx Abstract 1.0 for the FxFactory® platform. PulpFx Abstract is a stunning collection of generators designed to produce powerful animated slideshows inside Adobe® After Effects® CS3 / CS4, Apple® Final Cut Pro®, Apple Motion® and Apple Final Cut Express® applications. A well-known developer of Mac software solutions for the imaging and digital video community, Aquafadas has an impressive list of accolades for its technology developments. The new PulpFx Abstract plug-in reinforces Aquafadas' industry reputation; offering 5 professional-grade generators with flexible controls and intuitive parameters to flawlessly slice, flip, shatter and spin images, creating a perfect abstract look for any animated slideshow.

"We are thrilled to partner with Noise Industries and become part of their pioneering network," says Claudia Zimmer, CEO, Aquafadas. "The stability of the FxFactory platform and its connection to the world of creative graphics has helped us further our creative developments. We look forward to working with Noise Industries on our future releases."

"It is an honor that Aquafadas has joined our team as the 10th development partner," says Niclas Bahn, director of business development, Noise Industries. "We work hard to provide the FxFactory community with consistent advancements and fresh designs from some of the greatest creative minds in the industry and Aquafadas is no exception. We are excited to celebrate our double digit milestone with Aquafadas and look forward to adding the capabilities of PulpFx Abstract to our product line."

PulpFx Abstract Feature Highlights

PulpFx Abstract includes five generators that streamline workflows and increase productivity, ensuring efficient and rapid results.

• Black Reflections: Adds a reflective, ominous touch to slideshows.

• Cover Flow: Creates a classic slideshow look with ease.

• Light Slice: Adds dazzling 3D shadow effects to image slideshows.

• Pulse: Spins, flips and slices action images, creating exciting and dramatic results.

• Static Pulse: Adds horizontal and vertical slice and flip effects to a slideshow.

Availability and Pricing of PulpFx Abstract

PulpFx is available for $49 USD via both the Noise Industries (http://www.noiseindustries.com) and Aquafadas (http://www.aquafadas.com/pulpfx) websites.

Adobe After Effects, Apple Final Cut Studio and Apple Final Cut Express users can sample PulpFx Abstract and hundreds of other FxFactory plug-ins by downloading the free trial version of FxFactory from: http://www.noiseindustries.com/fxfactory.

About Aquafadas

Located in Montpellier, France, Aquafadas is a privately funded company created in 2004 by Matthieu Kopp and Claudia Zimmer. With a focus on the Mac platform, Aquafadas was formed to develop and promote high quality software solutions exclusively for the imaging and digital video community. Products include award winning iDive, the digital video shoebox which provides cataloguing solutions for both professional and home creators of digital video, PulpMotion and VideoPier (the bridge between your Mac and your MPEG2 camcorder). In September 2006, PulpMotion was the recipient of the MacGeneration Trophy for Best Shareware at the Paris Apple Expo.

To learn more, please visit: http://www.aquafadas.com.

About Noise Industries, LLC

Established in 2004, Boston, Massachusetts-based Noise Industries is an innovative developer of visual effects tools for the postproduction and broadcast community. Its products are integrated with popular non-linear editing and compositing products from Apple and Adobe. For more information about Noise Industries, please visit: http://www.noiseindustries.com.

