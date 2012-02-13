Jünger Audio Gives US Broadcasters The Tools To ‘CALM’ Audio Loudness at NAB 2012

Dynamics specialist Jünger Audio will be attending the NAB 2012 convention (Booth SU3604) with two new additions to its *AP family of loudness control processors. These units are specifically designed to help US broadcasters stay within the parameters of the newly introduced CALM legislation.

The *AP family all incorporate Version II of Jünger Audio’s renowned LEVEL MAGIC™ adaptive loudness algorithm, which is compliant with all current broadcast audio loudness recommendations including ITU 1770 (versions 1 and 2), ATSC A/85, ARIB TR-B32 and EBU R128. Based on a Multi-Loop dynamic range control principle where slow changes (AGC), fast changes (Transient processing) and Look Ahead peak limiting are handled simultaneously, LEVEL MAGIC offers level management with exceptionally high audio quality and without coloration, pumping, breathing, distortion or modulation effects.

Peter Pörs, managing director of Jünger Audio, says: “When it comes to controlling audio loudness and ensuring that broadcast audio stays within the law, our *AP family provides broadcasters with all the tools they need. Major broadcasters around the world are choosing these products because they allow loudness consistency to be maintained in a very easy and cost effective way – and without any detrimental effects on sound quality.”

At NAB 2012, Jünger Audio will show its Award-winning T*AP TV Audio Processor, which made its operational debut at the 2011 Eurovision Song Contest and has now being installed in numerous broadcast facilities. Primarily designed for TV playout, the device provides Loudness control, Upmix and surround sound processing for up to eight channels of audio (8x1, 4x2, or 6+2).

T*AP focuses on automatic and adaptive loudness control and also offers Jünger Audio’s Spectral Signature™ as standard. This remarkable proprietary technology gives TV and radio broadcasters the ability to create a signature mask as a template so that they can recreate the same atmosphere and dynamics on subsequent audio content. Optional Dolby Decoding and Encoding (D, D+, or Pulse), as well as metadata management, are also provided along with 5.1 Downmix and Jünger Audio’s 5.1 UPMIX circuit, which has been upgraded to deliver greatly improved performance and a range of new settings.

The two new additions to the *AP family, which will be on show for the first time in the USA, include the D*AP LM4 and the D*AP LM2.

The D*AP LM4, a four-channel Digital Audio Processor aimed at television broadcasters and video production and post production companies that need to control audio loudness while creating and editing broadcast content. Similar in concept to the hugely popular Jünger Audio B46 processor, which it replaces, the D*AP LM4 also features on board AES/EBU digital I/O, along with optional 3G/HD/SD-SDI I/O or analogue I/O. This combination of formats is likely to open up many new markets for the unit. Control of this 19” rack-mountable unit is via a smart new front panel or via a Web interface for those who wish to operate it remotely.

The D*AP LM2 is a two-channel Digital Audio Processor that replaces Jünger Audio’s ground breaking D06 unit. The D*AP LM2 offers a powerful combination of dynamics and loudness control, making it suitable for a wide range of applications including television, radio, music production and PA. It can handle both analogue and digital (AES/EBU) audio and features an automatic input switchover with parallel output formats. It also fits neatly into a rack and is controllable through a newly designed front panel or via a Web based interface.

Both the D*AP LM2 and D*AP LM4 come with optional redundant PSU and a power fail bypass to ensure maximum operational security. They also feature Jünger Audio’s Adaptive Dynamics as standard, allowing customers to incorporate additional processing blocks such as compressors and expanders. Spectral Signature™ will become an option for these processors.

Jünger Audio will also be showing a prototype of the V*AP two-channel voice processor, a new addition to the *AP family that will be officially launched at IBC 2012.

The development of this unit has been driven by market demand for a voice processor that allows TV and radio journalists to capture their own narrative style, particularly when operating outside the studio. The V*AP will come with either a microphone (optional dual high end Mic preamps) or AES I/Os so that it can be used with a mixing desk as a high end outboard dynamics processor. Featuring Jünger Audio’s renowned audio quality, this 19” 1RU device will combine classic dynamics processing, filters, EQ and Spectral Signature, Jünger Audio’s new dynamic equalization algorithm. It is designed to be extremely easy to use and will have powerful User Interfaces including front panel operation, GUI selection and API for third party application (HTTP, Ember).

Junger Audio is completing its NAB line up with Loudness Logger, a powerful tool that offers customers of all Jünger Audio levelling processors an easy way to monitor the development of the loudness over time. This innovation is critical to all broadcasters who now need to show precisely how their audio levels are performing in order to comply with new legislation on Loudness. Using this new software, broadcasters can monitor in real time or by analyzing previously stored loudness log files. The software, which is an MS Windows application, can be purchased from Jünger Audio on a license basis per PC and is protected by an USB dongle. The Loudness Logger works with Jünger Audio’s entire range of new box processors as well as with recent versions of LEVEL MAGIC™ cards in the modular C8000 system.

