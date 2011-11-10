TNDV Delivers Production Support for Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

Mobile production company rolls into Missouri to offer production services for special Veterans Day episode

NASHVILLE, November 10, 2011 – Emmy-award winning mobile production company TNDV is proud to announce its participation in a special one-hour episode of the popular ABC Series Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, airing Friday, November 11 at 8pm EST.

The Veterans Day fundraising special, featuring guest appearances from Jewel, Whoopi Goldberg and Robin Williams, will salute military families and focus on issues faced by veterans. Additional celebrity guests will request donations to groups that support military veterans.

The special episode, titled “Rise and Honor,” was shot in Waynesville, Missouri. The multi-camera shoot captures the various celebrity appearances and other on-location footage from a local school. The footage will intersperse with a storyline surrounding new home construction for families in Joplin, Missouri, the site of a devastating EF5 tornado in May that caused extensive and catastrophic damage throughout the city.

TNDV arrived onsite for the shoot in late October, opening its 40-foot expanding side mobile production truck, Aspiration, to the cast and crew of the show. Nic Dugger, president of TNDV, noted that his company’s involvement in the project was extremely special on a professional level.

“To get a call from a major broadcast network let alone a successful and popular show is a huge honor,” said Dugger. “This is further accentuated by the fact that we are not local to the site location, and were selected because the show felt we were up to the task. Professionally, it is an incredible feeling to have that trust bestowed upon us.”

TNDV arrived with the task of building a temporary TV production system on a site with no existing infrastructure. TNDV established a multi-camera system with multi-track audio recording, intercom systems, signal routing and distribution, and playback systems for multiple LED screen and plasma monitors in the auditorium. Dugger and his team also quickly converted Aspiration’s HD 16x9 system to accommodate the show’s SD 4x3 broadcast format on short notice.

The comprehensive solution allowed the Extreme Makeover: Home Edition crew to record all cameras individually and leave the site with a live-switched, real-time line cut and a full audio mix with multi-track recording — enabling the team to easily incorporate footage from the new home builds around Joplin.

Dugger added that his company’s participation was also an honor on a personal level, and that he enjoyed working with Ty Pennington, Jewel and the entire technical crew of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.

“It was nice to not only do the work we love to do and collaborate with outstanding professionals while doing it, but also impact the community and leave residual soundwaves that will last for years to come,” he said.

ABOUT Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

The Emmy award winning reality program “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” now in its 9th season, is produced by Endemol USA, a division of Endemol Holding. It’s executive-produced by Brady Connell and George Verschoor. David Goldberg is Chairman, Endemol North America. Episodes air Friday nights from 8:00 – 9:00pm, ET on ABC.

ABOUT TNDV: Television

Formed in 2004, TNDV: Television represents the culmination of many years of broadcast and live production for Nic Dugger, owner and president; and his talented crew of freelancers throughout the country. TNDV is capable of producing events from small single-camera productions all the way up to multi-million dollar international TV events, and takes pride in building custom solutions for challenging productions of any size, in any situation. TNDV has recently provided production services for clients including BET, CMT, SPEED, and PBS. Look for upcoming projects such as "Celtic Women:Live", PassTime on SPEED, and the American Music Awards. Call 615-585-6528 or visit www.tndv.com for more information.

# # #