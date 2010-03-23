For Immediate Release

CLASS ON DEMAND TEAMS UP WITH COLOR FORERUNNERS; RELEASES BASIC AND ADVANCED TRAINING FOR APPLE COLOR

Emmy-winning editor Steve Hullfish and color training veteran Bob Sliga deliver professional instruction on creating stunning high-end grading with the recent Color 1.5 release

Hoffman Estates, IL – March 23, 2010 - Class on Demand™, a provider of professional educational products for creative markets, announced that both “Basic Training for Apple® Color®” and “Advanced Training for Apple Color” are now available for pre-order. The enhanced workflow of Color 1.5 for the newest Final Cut Studio® release includes seamless round tripping, new high-quality format support, 4K and additional RED ONE support, direct import and grading of DPX files, and a variety of stunning, affordable color surfaces. Led by Emmy®-winning editor Steve Hullfish and 30-year color training veteran Bob Sliga, the new Class on Demand training courses guide both novice and experienced users through task-focused lessons that encompass all the newest features of the popular color grading software application.

"I am really excited about this product. Having my mentor Bob Sliga as a co-trainer, with his deep knowledge of Color and his decades of experience in color correction elevated the level of training to deliver something I am very proud of,” says Steve Hullfish. “As we were shooting, we both became more and more confident that this is the best training for Color that anyone has ever produced. It's incredibly deep and broad, covering beginning concepts all the way through advanced tips and techniques that will appeal to even seasoned colorists. The training also goes beyond the basic ‘software button pushing’ training. It goes in-depth on WHY the controls are used instead of just what they do. We also extend the training beyond Color and into the broader spectrum of tools and resources needed to do good color correction. Encompassing the entire color grading suite into this training makes our training stand out as THE single resource for learning Color."

“When Apple included Color in Final Cut Studio a few years ago, users needed assistance. The UI for Color is still very intimidating and there continues to be a need for better training - that’s why I jumped on the opportunity to collaborate with Class on Demand and Steve to produce the Color Basic and Advanced training DVDs,” says Bob Sliga. “We teach you how to use the application, but more importantly, the tips, tricks and techniques we use as professional colorists that will help users at all levels. Color is a powerful tool; once the user understands and learns how to use the application with these training courses, they will undoubtedly produce professional results.”

“Basic Training for Apple Color” includes 5-hours of instruction. The project-focused training encompasses color grading elements ranging from “Primary Color Correction” to “The Other Color Rooms” and “Interfacing with Final Cut Pro.” Its more sophisticated counterpart, “Advanced Training for Apple Color,” includes 4-hours of instruction. Its lesson’s are more technically in-depth for advanced color grading software users, and a perfect follow-up course for those who have completed Class on Demand’s Basic training for Apple color. The video-based titles deliver exceptional viewing quality and a unique, non-linear training approach, enabling users to focus on specific new features and functions at their own pace. While each Class on Demand lesson provides instruction for specific sections of the Apple Color software, the collective training lessons use real-world examples to provide an end-to-end curriculum for information retention and increased productivity.

“We are very excited for our new Apple training release. Both Steve and Bob possess a deep technological understanding of Apple Color that will undoubtedly provide users with a powerful approach to color grading,” says Paul Holtz, Founder and CEO, Class on Demand. “This training is by far the most comprehensive Color training ever produced. Never before have we seen so many talented industry players collaborate to put Color training in the hands of both professionals and beginners. From high-end filmmakers creating famous laboratory techniques for films like ‘300,’ to novice users uploading from handheld devices onto YouTube or Facebook, this training will help enhance any form of content. It gives users the knowledge to create their own look and feel. We would like to thank all of our industry sponsors that helped enhance the quality of our training and look forward to helping Color enthusiasts and professionals navigate deeper into the newly released software application.”

Class on Demand Apple Color Training Sponsors

“Basic Training for Apple Color” and “Advanced Training for Apple Color” are sponsored by a variety of well-known Color management forerunners, including: AJA Video Systems, Cine-Tal, Datacolor, Elsevier-Focal Press, Nattress Plugins, Tangent Wave, Ltd., and Tektronix. Specializing in everything color, from high-quality digital video interface conversion and desktop solutions, to visual collaborations and image processing, to advanced plug-ins for superior color control; these sponsors include the best and brightest of the Color management industry.

“AJA is proud to sponsor training that benefits customers with this Class on Demand DVD for Apple's Color software and the powerful support that AJA's KONA cards offer in these workflow scenarios,” says Bryce Button, Product Marketing Manager, AJA Video.

“Cine-Tal is excited to be working with Class on Demand on their new Color training,” says Rob Carroll, President, Cine-Tal. “We look forward to pairing our visual collaboration, image processing and image display technology with Apple’s Color software to provide our customers with the opportunity to effectively and efficiently enhance their Color skills.”

“Obtaining accurate and predictable color reproduction in designing for print, the digital darkroom, or even the web, has been a challenge for Creative’s because each device they use - digital camera, scanner, monitor, or printer - responds to or produces color differently,” says Christoph Gamper, Vice President Consumer Products, Datacolor. “Armed with the knowledge they will gain from these classes, Creative’s of all types will be able to effectively manage color.”

"We are excited that two companies so committed to helping professionals hone their skills and gain a competitive edge can work together," says Amanda Guest, Marketing Manager, Elsevier-Focal Press.

“I think that quality training is essential in getting the most out of software we use,” says Graeme Nattress, President and Founder, Nattress Plugins. “The Nattress Advanced Plugins for Color are a set of building bocks that really open up the possibilities of color correction, and we're proud to sponsor the Class On Demand color training, which will help all Apple Color users get the best out of their software.”

“We are very pleased to have been able to provide COD with a Wave panel for use in the COD Color training product,” says Andy Knox, Operations Director, Tangent Wave, Ltd. “We are certainly looking forward to its release.”

"Tektronix has a deep heritage in video test, and with the transition to digital video our customers require a new class of test and measurement tools to accommodate fast, new , and more complex technologies. To keep pace, our customers are faced with the challenge of keeping their staff current in the latest technology," said Richard Duvall, technical marketing manager, Video Test, at Tektronix, Inc. "We are excited to be working with Class on Demand to offer both advanced and basic training for Apple Color courses for post production colorists and editors in a format that enables them to participate in high quality technical training at their own pace."

Pricing and Availability

Until April 16th, 2010, both “Basic Training for Apple Color” and “Advanced Training for Apple Color” are available to pre-order through the Class on Demand website (http://www.classondemand.com) for 10 percent off their original prices (regularly priced at $69.99 USD and $99.99 USD). Customers can also receive the discount when buying both training courses in a package bundle. Customers can type “colorme10” at checkout to receive the discount.

About Instructor Steve Hullfish

Steve Hullfish has written and co-written four books on editing and color correction, including The Art and Technique of Color Correction and Color Correction for Video, 2nd Edition. His editing credits span more than 20-years, including editing the “Oprah Winfrey Show,” for which he won a Daytime Emmy. Other broadcast credits include "Investigative Reports," "Cold Cases" with Bill Kurtis on A&E, and numerous PBS documentaries. He runs his own production company - Verascope Pictures - and his clients include Universal Studios, NBC Television, Turner Broadcasting, HIT Entertainment, Jim Henson Entertainment and VeggieTales. He also writes a color correction and editing blog called CUT.N.COLOR at: http://www.provideocoalition.com.

About Instructor Bob Sliga

A professional colorist for 30-years, Bob Sliga teaches color correction at Columbia College and DePaul University. Bob’s career spans both commercial and film projects, and he was the Director of Training for Silicon Color’s FinalTouch software. After Apple purchased Silicon Color, Bob was hired to be the lead QA for Apple’s Color application where he was instrumental in helping design the application and created all of the Color FX Room signature looks. Bob recently created Scone Looks™ (a collection of presets) for Apple Color.

About Class on Demand

Class on Demand is a leading producer of education and training programs. Its products and services address the needs of individuals, professionals and corporate training. Current programs cover a broad spectrum of content including video capture and editing, computer animation, federally mandated training, IT, customized corporate training and vocational education. Please visit http://www.classondemand.com for additional information.

