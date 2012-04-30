Macedonian Radio Television Begins Migration Toward HD With Utah Scientific Routing Switcher

SALT LAKE CITY -- April 30, 2012 -- Utah Scientific, the worldwide leader in routing and master control switchers, today announced that national broadcaster Macedonian Radio Television (MRT), the largest broadcaster in Macedonia, is installing a Utah Scientific digital routing switcher in its Skopje, Macedonia, facility.

MRT will deploy a large size UTAH-400 routing switcher for 3G HD/SD, which will serve as the main router in the master control room. Initially the new router introduces digital SD to MRT's system, which is part of its migration plan to HD. MRT will use the solution to broadcast its four channels: MTV1, MTV 2, MTV Sat, and Parliamentary Channel.

Utah Scientific partner AVC, a regional system integrator and solution provider, recommended and coordinated the installation. AVC cited the UTAH-400's redundancy, scalability, versatility, and low cost of ownership as the main reasons for the purchase.

"Utah Scientific's free 10-year warranty, coupled with local support through AVC Skopje and the company's support center in Italy, made the UTAH-400 the most cost-effective option for MRT," said Igor Trajkovski, managing director of AVC Group Skopje. "The router is also future-proof thanks to its ability to support both HD and 3G. It will continue to serve MRT as the organization progresses on its path to HD, which further contributes to its low cost of ownership and was another critical factor in the buying decision."

The UTAH-400 is specifically designed to address the growing requirement for large switching systems with its ability to expand seamlessly from 8x8 to 1056x1056 and beyond. The UTAH-400 is based on a revolutionary new matrix architecture that greatly reduces the complexity of large systems, resulting in considerable improvements in rack space and power requirements as well as yielding significant cost reductions.

"Eastern European broadcasters are steadily upgrading to digital, first to SD and then to HD, and MRT has been very strategic in its equipment decisions," said Reto Brader, general manager EMEA at Utah Scientific. "Instead of simply copying and pasting some solution that has been implemented before, MRT has carefully evaluated the options. Thanks to help from our partner AVC, MRT's selection not only serves them today, but will continue to serve them in the future."

MRT's new Utah Scientific equipment will go live in mid-May.

More information on Utah Scientific routing and master control switching products can be found at www.utahscientific.com.

# # #

About Macedonian Radio Television

Macedonian Radio Television (MRT) is the public broadcasting organization of the Republic of Macedonia. It was founded in 1993 by the Assembly of the Republic of Macedonia. The company produces and broadcasts radio and television programs of all genres, satisfying the public information, cultural, educational, and recreational needs of the people of the Republic of Macedonia.

About Utah Scientific Inc.

Throughout more than 30 years in business, Utah Scientific has earned its position as worldwide leader in routing and master control switchers by working with customers to meet their needs for advanced signal distribution and control technology. The company's confidence in its industry-leading products is exemplified by its renowned no-fee, 10-year warranty, and validated by multiple Frost & Sullivan Customer Service Leadership Awards. Additional information about Utah Scientific and its products can be found at www.utahscientific.com.

Photo link: www.wallstcom.com/Utah/UTAH-400-528LEFTVIEW.zip