NewTek TriCaster Wins Lead Role to Produce and Live Stream New York Theater Production

NewTek, a worldwide leader of video and 3D animation products, today announced that Kathryn Jones, Joey Brenneman and Erin Bigelow's New York theater production, " Better Left Unsaid" will use the NewTek TriCaster portable live production system in their groundbreaking venture. The engagement will run from January 28 to February 6, 2011, at Center Stage NY theater.

Performed in front of a live audience, "Better Left Unsaid" will be shot with multiple cameras, mixed in real time, produced and streamed live to the Internet via the NewTek TriCaster. Comments from the social media audience will be integrated into the show between acts and scene changes. Audience members from around the world will be able to see the play and interact in real time, by visiting: http://betterleftunsaid.tv.

"There is no better technology to use for something like this than the NewTek TriCaster," Jones said. "I first came across this wonderful device at Streaming Media East. Then, legendary new media mogul, Jeff Pulver, loaned me his TriCaster for a previous project - and I was hooked. We can't wait to see what opportunities lie ahead as we live stream 'Better Left Unsaid'."

A mash-up between an on-stage play, an online video and a live-streamed event, "Better Left Unsaid" is poised to break new ground in merging theater, technology and social media. Written by Brenneman, the play follows eight lives and the secrets they reveal, asking "How well do you know the people you love?"

"For years, the only productions with truly live platforms were sports, church and talk shows," said Jones. "My background in theater inspired me to bring scripted content to live online production. It is thrilling to see audiences from all over the world express their feelings and opinions and comment on the play in real time."

Jones, a tech-savvy actress who also has a professional background in interactive media, envisioned a production where viewers can interact via Facebook, Twitter and other social media venues.

With TriCaster, anyone can simultaneously produce, live stream, broadcast, project and record HD and SD network-style productions. A single operator can switch between multiple cameras, virtual inputs and live virtual sets, while inserting clips, titles and motion graphics with multi-channel effects. In addition to "Better Left Unsaid," TriCaster is used by broadcasters, sports organizations, schools, houses of worship, government agencies and others to provide a new level of extended programming and content to their audiences.

Pricing and Availability

The TriCaster family of products in NTSC is available for education in North America starting at US$4,995 and in multi-standard for US$5,995. For more information, please visit www.newtek.com or call NewTek Sales at 800-368-5441. International callers dial +1-210-370-8000.

About NewTek

Benefiting producers and artists with cost-effective and groundbreaking technologies, NewTek is a worldwide leader in portable live production, video editing, 3D animation and special effects tools, including the TriCaster product line, 3PLAY and LightWave 3D. NewTek has won numerous industry accolades, including two Emmy Awards.

Clients include: "Better Left Unsaid," MTV, ESPN X Games, New York Giants, NBA Development League, Fox News, BBC, NHL, Nickelodeon, the Steve Harvey Morning Show, CBS Radio, ESPN Radio, Fox Sports, USA TODAY, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), "Furious World." NewTek products have been used in feature films and television shows, including "Avatar," "Alice in Wonderland," "TinTin," "Repo Men," "Angels and Demons," "Battle for Terra," "The Dark Knight," "Iron Man," "Tropic Thunder," "V," "Fringe," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" "The Fairly OddParents" and more.

NewTek is privately owned and based in San Antonio, Texas. For more information, please visit: www.newtek.com.

