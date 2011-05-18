Lab X Technologies Issues AVB Platform License to Biamp Systems

ROCHESTER, New York – Lab X Technologies, a connectivity provider and engineering design resource specializing in Audio Video Bridging (AVB) technologies, has granted Biamp Systems® a license to utilize its IEEE 802.1 AVB Audio Platform for use on Xilinx FPGAs. Lab X’s AVB Audio Platform offers manufacturers high-channel capacity audio implementation based on the international standards of networked connectivity.

“We are very proud to work closely with Biamp, offering the company and its customers a solution that will certainly propel its AVB practices to the next level.” said Lee Minich, president, Lab X Technologies. “The capabilities of our high performance, high channel count AVB platform are the perfect solution to Biamp’s demanding networking needs.”

The Lab X AVB Audio Platform allows manufacturers to design and develop highly integrated digital audio products. The platform provides a turnkey implementation of AVB standards, robust dual port redundancy, and a simple Application Programming Interface (API) for ease of integration by manufacturer clients.

“We’ve had a great working relationship with Lab X in the past and licensing their AVB platform was the correct business choice for our next generation connectivity needs,” said Matt Czyzewski, vice president of business development, Biamp. “With the ever-increasing demand for AVB in the A/V industry, Biamp understands the importance of reliability and functionality with open standards networking technology. AVB is now the network of choice for future development and Lab X’s AVB platform is the prime tool for Biamp’s networking implementation.“

Lab X will be demonstrating AVB audio platform at the AVnu Alliance pavilion, Hall A, Booth 383 during June 15-17 at InfoComm in Orlando, FL.

For more information, please visit Lab X Technologies at http://www.labxtechnologies.com or http://www.biamp.com for Biamp.

About Lab X Technologies

Founded in 1996, Lab X Technologies, LLC is a Rochester, NY based engineering design firm recognized as a global leader in digital audio transport and network connectivity, with extensive experience in applying A-Net®, CobraNet, Dante™, EtherSound™, MADI and other audio networking standards.

Lab X partners with leading manufacturers to accelerate product development cycles and enable digital network interoperability by augmenting internal design teams, providing pre-engineered connectivity modules, developing innovative product concepts, and producing complete turnkey custom solutions.

About Biamp Systems

Biamp Systems is a leading provider of innovative, networked media systems that power the world's most sophisticated audio/video installations. The company is recognized worldwide for delivering high-quality products and backing each product with a commitment to exceptional customer service.

The award-wining Biamp product suite includes the Audia® Digital Audio Platform, Nexia® digital signal processors, Sona™ AEC algorithm, and Vocia® critical paging and life safety system. Each has its own specific feature set that can be customized and integrated in a wide range of applications, including corporate boardrooms, conference centers, performing arts venues, courtrooms, hospitals, transportation hubs, campuses and multi-building facilities.

Founded in 1976, Biamp is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, USA, with additional engineering operations in Brisbane, Australia. For more information on Biamp, please visit http://www.biamp.com.