Waves Audio Releases InPhase Plugin

— New Plugin Corrects Track Phasing and Alignment Issues —

KNOXVILLE, TN, February 21, 2012 — Waves Audio, the industry-leading developer of professional audio digital signal processing technologies, is now shipping its InPhase plugin. Designed for recording, mix, mastering and live FOH/monitoring engineers, InPhase has been developed to correct phasing issues between tracks. Phasing can cause drops in volume and wreak havoc on frequency response and stereo image; InPhase gives users a comprehensive tool to correct such problems.

As many engineers and producers know, phasing problems are encountered during all stages of the production process:

In recording, when multiple sources such as microphones and direct signals are used to capture the same sound (e.g., individual drums and drum overheads, guitars recorded using both an amp and DI, amps recorded using multiple mics, etc.).

In mixing, when phase issues that were not addressed during the recording process need to be corrected.

In mastering, when the stereo mix has phasing issues.

Even small timing differences can cause subtle drops in volume as well as reduced punch and clarity. Waves’ InPhase gives users the power to align their tracks and restore phase coherence.

InPhase is the ultimate phase correction plugin, featuring high resolution dual waveform displays with up-to-sample resolution zoom; phase shift filters with adjustable frequency and Q; and an intuitive correlation meter, which shows users just how much they are in or out of phase. Users can move their waveforms manually or using the delay control, and even align them in relation to a sidechain input. The phase shift curve window shows users the phase shift curve across the frequency line; the correlation meter shows to what extent tracks are in- or out-of-phase; and the plugin features dual second-order allpass filters. InPhase includes mono, stereo, and dedicated live components, plus InPhase LT, a simplified version that gives you easy access to creative phase manipulation.

InPhase Controls:

Alpha and Beta processing sections.

Process controls let us choose what to process.

Activity LED shows when there is input signal activity.

Gain controls the level of the signal going into the processing section.

Phase Invert flips the phase by 180 degrees.

Phase Shift Curve Window displays the phase shift curve across the frequency line.

Type sets the phase shift curve, and toggles between Off, Shelf and Bell.

Frequency selects the frequency at which the phase shift is 90° using the 1st order allpass filter, and 180° using the 2nd order allpass filter.

Q sets the width of the Bell (2nd order allpass filter).

Delay moves the signal up to 20 milliseconds in either direction. (Live components forward only.)

Monitor selects the output monitor configuration.

Output LED displays the peak signal output level.

Collapse closes the waveform display section.

Capture, with Automatic & Manual modes, captures up to two seconds of signal.

Scroll Bar scrolls the x axis of the captured waveform.

Correlation Meter displays general correlation metering between the Alpha and Beta waveforms.

Correlation Markers display the maximum value of the correlation meter.

Correlation Value Box displays the current correlation value.

Zoom X zooms in on the x axis, at up to sample resolution.

Zoom Y Alpha zooms in on the Alpha section y (amplitude) axis.

Zoom Y Beta zooms in on the Beta section y (amplitude) axis.

Zoom Y Link links Zoom Y Alpha and Zoom Y Beta.

Reset Zoom resets the zoom to its default setting.

Alpha Waveform is the waveform captured in the Alpha section.

Beta Waveform is the waveform captured in the Beta section.

InPhase LT Controls:

Gain controls the level of the signal going into the processing section.

Phase Invert flips the phase by 180 degrees.

Phase Shift Curve Window displays the phase shift curve across the frequency line.

Type sets the phase shift curve, and toggles between Off, Shelf and Bell.

Frequency selects the frequency at which the phase shift is 90° using the 1st order allpass filter, and 180° using the 2nd order allpass filter.

Q sets the width of the Bell (2nd order allpass filter).

Delay moves the signal up to 20 milliseconds in either direction. (Live components forward only.)

Output LED displays the peak signal output level.

Waves InPhase is now available with a special introductory price of USD $99.00 Native / $149.00 TDM. It is also available at no additional charge to owners of Waves Mercury with current Waves Update Plan coverage. InPhase LT, included with InPhase, is also available separately with a special introductory price of USD $59.00 Native / $99.00 TDM.

For more information, please visit www.waves.com.