Singular Software Announces DualEyes Public Beta Program for Mac Users

Now available in beta for Mac OS X and later, the award-winning standalone application offers quick and easy dual-system audio replacement

Vancouver, British Columbia --Singular Software™, a developer of workflow automation applications for digital media, has announced that it has launched the highly anticipated DualEyes™ for OS X public beta program. Winner of TV Technology’s 2010 Mario Award for its breakthrough technology, DualEyes is a standalone application for the automatic synchronization of video and audio clips in dual-system audio production. Designed to work alongside any video editing application, DualEyes is streamlined to accomplish the task of replacing in-camera scratch audio with separately recorded high-quality audio.

The DualEyes for OS X public beta program is available for Mac OS X 10.5 and later. To download the DualEyes for OS X public beta, please visit: href="http://www.singularsoftware.com/downloads.html">http://www.singularsoftware.com/downloads.html.

About DualEyes

Recommended for both novice users and seasoned professionals, DualEyes synchronizes and cuts the audio to automatically match each video clip in both start time and duration. Users simply record audio on a separate recorder and use that to replace the DSLR camera audio in post-production. With DualEyes’ technology, all original media files are kept intact, while new media files are created for advanced flexibility.

"Brilliant! Once again, Singular Software has identified a real need and addressed it elegantly. The software is intuitive to use, the labeling of newly created files is logical, and the whole process is rapid and efficient. Although designed with DSLR videographers in mind, this clever software will find many other uses and, like PluralEyes and Presto before it, will be a ‘must have’ item in your NLE toolbox,” says David Smith, filmmaker and director.

To read the rest of David’s review on AusCam Online, please visit: http://auscamonline.com/issue/october-2010/article/review-singular-software-dualeyes

Other DualEyes Versions

DualEyes for Windows® XP®, Vista® or Windows 7® (32-bit and 64-bit) is available to purchase via the Singular Software website for $149 USD: http://www.singularsoftware.com/buy.html.

About Singular Software

Established in 2008, Singular Software pioneers the development of workflow automation applications for audio and video professionals. Its breakthrough solution, PluralEyes, offers innovative technology to automate and simplify multi-camera, multi-take and dual-system audio workflows. Singular Software products support industry leading non-linear editing products. For more information about Singular Software, please visit: http://www.singularsoftware.com.

Singular Software DualEyes and PluralEyes are trademarks or registered trademarks of Singular Software Inc. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Press Contact

To schedule a press briefing or request a product review; please contact Kathleen Langlois or Janice Dolan at:

Zazil Media Group

Kathleen Langlois

(p) +1 413 374 7655

(email) kathleen@zazilmediagroup.com

Zazil Media Group

Janice Dolan

(p) +1 617 817 6595

(email) janice@zazilmediagroup.com