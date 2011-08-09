XenData Launches XenData6 Server Archive Management Solution at IBC 2011, Booth 7.H47

Scalable, high-performance archive storage solution built specifically for media & entertainment applications

Walnut Creek, Calif., and Cambridge, UK – August 8, 2011 –XenData, the leading provider of digital video archive solutions to the media and entertainment industry, will be unveiling XenData6 Server, a new major release of the company’s LTO archive management software, at IBC 2011 at Booth H47 in Hall 7. XenData6 Server seamlessly manages LTO tape libraries and RAID on a Windows 2008 Server platform, creating a highly scalable archive storage solution for professional video applications.

As the newest addition to XenData Archive Series software, XenData6 Server will replace, and is fully compatible with, the X32 and X64 editions of XenData’s Version 5 software. Version 5 software is currently installed in hundreds of locations across 50 countries and is used by TV stations, video production companies, post-production and media service organizations. XenData6 Server will be available as a production release in Q4 2011 and existing customers will be able to easily upgrade to XenData6 on existing Windows 2003 platforms.

XenData6 Server has the following key functionality and benefits:

•Easily-scalable – XenData6 Server manages local RAID, near-line LTO cartridges within one or more robotic libraries and an unlimited number of offline LTO tapes. The LTO cartridges and RAID are virtualized and presented as a standard high capacity network share that scales to multiple petabytes.

•Interchangeable LTO cartridges – XenData6 Server features easy transfer of content between archive systems via LTO tape, as each LTO cartridge is self-describing and contains all metadata necessary to restore all files stored on the cartridge to a new system. LTO cartridges written with XenData6 Server are also fully interchangeable with low-cost XenData6 Workstation systems, which are ideal for ingest stations, local restore stations and DR sites.

•Adheres to IT standards – XenData6 Server supports the archive and restore of all file types and uses the open standard POSIX tar format for recording to LTO, ensuring that data can be read for decades to come. In addition, XenData6 Server supports FTP and CIFS/SMB network protocols and expands XenData’s compatibility with Mac and Windows clients, adding support for files with alternate data streams.

•Compatibility with industry leading products – XenData6 Server is highly compatible with a wide range of media asset management systems (MAMs) including those from Cinergy, Dalet, EVS, Evertz, Harris, Media Alliance, Metus, Pharos, Quantel and VSN as well as Final Cut Server. Most TV station and news room automation systems are compatible with XenData6 Server including Avid FastBreak, Sienna and automation from Crispin, Fission, Harris, the Snell Group and Vector 3. XenData6 Server is compatible with most editing systems including Final Cut Pro and Media Composer.

At IBC 2011, the XenData team will be demonstrating its portfolio of LTO archiving solutions including XenData6 Server and the award-winning XenData6 Workstation software. Also, a XenData6 Server system will be shown at the Harmonic booth, #B20 Hall 1, demonstrating how it complements the company’s video server and storage infrastructure.

About XenData

XenData is a leading provider of digital video archiving solutions tailored specifically to serve the media and entertainment industry. XenData’s solutions range from cost-effective workstation archives to multiple petabyte server systems. They are built on industry standards and provide the high-performance and functionality required to meet today and tomorrow’s demanding digital video applications.

TV stations, global broadcasters, media service providers, video production companies and post-production organizations using XenData’s standards-based approach are able to benefit from significant cost-savings, ease of integration with other standards-based systems, as well as long-term assured access to their video files. With hundreds of digital video archive servers installed worldwide, XenData is trusted by some of the largest broadcasters and media companies. For more information visit: www.xendata.com.

###

XenData Media Contacts:

onechocolate communications

Jaime Tero and Esther Burciaga

xendata@onechocolatecomms.com

(415) 989-9803