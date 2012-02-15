AJA Releases Feature-Packed v3.0 Upgrade for Ki Pro and Ki Pro Mini

Grass Valley, CA (February 14, 2012)— AJA Video Systems delivered v3.0 firmware for its Ki Pro and Ki Pro Mini 10-bit 4:2:2 flash disk recorders today. Packed with features that give users greater flexibility and capability for filmmaking, broadcasting and everything in between, v3.0 firmware is available as a no-cost download for current Ki Pro and Ki Pro Mini customers.

“This is a major release that really expands the industry-leading feature set for Ki Pro and Ki Pro Mini,” said AJA President Nick Rashby. “We’ve added some brand new features to support camera recording based on users’ requests, and for those using the devices more as post production tools, we’ve added unique new features like transferring files over Ethernet and FireWire, and super out timecode window burn.”

Some of the key new features for Ki Pro and Ki Pro Mini are:

• Data Transfer via FireWire 800 - Ki Pro can now be configured for data transfer to FireWire 800-equipped Apple computers, for situations where the unit is not easily accessible for physical data removal.

• Data Transfer via LAN connection – Allows transfer of files through standard Ethernet networking for Ki Pro and Ki Pro Mini.

• Super Out – Ki Pro and Ki Pro Mini can now burn timecode and transport state into the video signal, providing at-a-glance status to users monitoring output, without having to check the device itself. It is also convenient for times when video is dubbed from Ki Pro/Ki Pro Mini to another source to track timecode throughout post. A user selectable Super Out (window burn) option for SDI has also been added to both Ki Pro and Ki Pro Mini.

• Playlist creation – A new feature for the web UI adds flexibility in selecting clip playback order for both Ki Pro and Ki Pro Mini.

• FireWire 400 (1394a) port enabled—Provides Ki Pro support for camera start/stop commands as well as timecode values; particularly useful for HDV cameras that may lack LTC to SDI timecode outputs.

• HDMI timecode support in Ki Pro Mini for Sony NEX-FS100 and other Sony NXCAM cameras.

• ExpressCard/34 Support – Ki Pro now supports ExpressCard/34 (34mm wide) memory cards (not ExpressCard/54). Check the AJA Ki Pro support page for recommended cards.

• Additional RS-422 Functionality for Ki Pro to support use in post-production applications.

• LANC Support – Ki Pro now supports LANC, enabling camera operators to control shooting via LANC-based controllers and LANC enabled cameras.

• 1080 Variable Frame Rate Support for certain Canon camcorders, for Ki Pro and Ki Pro Mini.

• Presets can now be created, saved and recalled for easier interaction with device settings in Ki Pro and Ki Pro Mini.

• Continued Recording Option – v3.0 adds an option for continued recording upon video input loss. Ki Pro and Ki Pro Mini will generate a status change video frame, then pick up recording automatically when a valid video signal is returned.

v3.0 firmware is available as a no-cost download for Ki Pro and Ki Pro Mini owners. Ki Pro is available through AJA’s global network of resellers at a US MSRP of $3,995, and Ki Pro Mini, for a US MSRP of $1,995. For a complete set of features and technical specifications for Ki Pro, Ki Pro Mini and v3.0 software please visit www.aja.com.

