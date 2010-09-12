CLEAR-COM’S ENHANCED ECLIPSE TAKES CENTRE STAGE AT IBC 2010

New Software Features Enhanced Audio Routing Control for Eclipse to Improve Overall Workflow

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, 12 SEPTEMBER, 2010 ─ Clear-Com®, a global leader in mission-critical voice communication systems, will exhibit at IBC 2010 (Stand 13.C26) enhancements to its Eclipse digital matrix intercom system, including the recently released Production Maestro Pro with Clear-Vu, an add-on metering module. By improving the ease of configuration, these upgrades offer users a more efficient, productive communications workflow.

Recognizing that the demands on European broadcast production teams are at an all-time high, Clear-Com upgraded the Eclipse Configuration Software (ECS) with new features that automate the setup of intercom communications, reducing operator engagement and improving workflow. These new advancements allow the system to auto-detect matrices and networks, load or change pre-established configurations and auto-default to a factory setting. The new ECS software also includes assisted on- screen help, which provides instant troubleshooting with rapid results.

Broadcasters can employ the enhanced Eclipse to better manage even the most frenetic of production environments. For example, during live remote news broadcasts, an operator can quickly link reporters and production staff in the field with the swift click of a mouse. He can then save those setting configurations for use in the future. If an operator needs to make any changes, these can easily be accomplished using the ECS.

“Just as production workflows, trends and needs evolve so does Clear-Com’s technology. It is the goal of the company to provide its clients with the most up-to-date and relevant products as possible to help fulfill their equipment needs,” says Simon Browne, Senior Product Manager, Clear-Com. “These latest enhancements to the Eclipse Configuration Software further reinforce this commitment. Broadcasters will find the real-time solution they need to keep up with the increased demands laid upon them.”

In addition, Clear-Com has developed a new audio monitor card for Eclipse, the LMC-64. This card enables Clear-Vu on Production Maestro Pro, an add-on module for Eclipse introduced earlier this year, to display visual levels on screen by using up to 64 real-time graphical meters. Through standard VU or Nordic scaling, customers can easily adjust audio levels by selecting a few icons on a computer monitor.

About Clear-Com

Clear-Com®, an HME company, is the global leader in mission-critical voice communication systems for professional productions. Since 1968, Clear-Com has developed and marketed a comprehensive range of analogue, digital and IP-based wired and wireless intercom technologies for party-line and point-to-point communications. Recognised for our legacy of intercom innovations, production teams around the world have come to depend on Clear-Com for clear, reliable and scalable communication solutions. More information about Clear-Com can be found at www.clearcom.com.

About HM Electronics, Inc. (HME)

A privately held company founded in 1971, HME has continued to be a leading provider of innovative technology focused on enhancing productivity and customer service for multiple markets including pro audio, sports, and restaurants. HME developed the first wireless intercom system for pro audio and continues to introduce exciting, cutting-edge wireless intercoms that enhance communications, increase productivity and facilitate creativity for virtually any application. HME’s comprehensive line of wireless intercoms – including the award winning PRO850 UHF and DX Series Digital Intercoms – are designed with the user in mind. In addition to pioneering the first wireless intercom for the pro audio industry, HME was the first to develop the wireless headset system for the drive-thru quick service restaurant market. More information can be found at www.hme.com.