Harmonic Launches Omneon MediaPort 7000 Series

New MediaPort 7000 Series for the Omneon Spectrum(TM) Media Server Simplifies Broadcast Workflows With Agile Codec Handling, High-Quality Conversion, and Configurable Design

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Feb. 22, 2011 -- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced the release of the new Omneon MediaPort 7000 series of video I/O modules for the Omneon Spectrum(TM) media server system. In a single, highly configurable unit, the MediaPort 7000 delivers new multicodec support with enhanced media processing functionality to streamline playout workflows and simplify the transition to HD.

The MediaPort 7000 series enables the Spectrum video server simultaneously to support an industry-leading range of codecs, formats, frame-rates, and resolutions along with fully integrated up-, down-, and cross-conversion and simulcast SD and HD outputs for every channel. The units are available in two- or four-channel configurations and utilize a slot-based form factor that allows simple addition of channels to existing systems without disrupting on-air operations.

"Multiformat ingest and playout have led to more complexity in broadcast operations, and now we're taking a great step toward simplifying these workflows with the integrated conversion and simulcast capabilities along with multicodec record and play available in the MediaPort 7000 series," said Geoff Stedman, vice president for corporate marketing at Harmonic. "Our focus is on making the transition to HD as easy as possible for our customers, while providing the foundation that they can build on."

The new generation MediaPort 7000 series delivers a number of features common across all product configurations: - Full SD and HD back-to-back DV and MPEG-2 playback in any combination - Optional support for additional codecs, such as AVC-Intra, playable back-to-back with DV and MPEG-2 - SD up-conversion, HD down-conversion, and 1080i/720p cross-conversion on every channel, regardless of media codec - Simultaneous SDI and HD-SDI outputs for every channel, regardless of media codec with no reduction in channel count or extra system load - 1-RU frame with dual hot-pluggable power supplies and support for one or two hot-pluggable dual-channel video modules for maximum flexibility and serviceability

The first two specific product configurations are the MediaPort 7100 and the MediaPort 7600: MediaPort 7100: SD/HD DV record/play; SD/HD MPEG-2 play; up-, down-, cross-conversion, HD and SD outputs for each channel; frame-accurate back-to-back playback of all supported codecs MediaPort 7600: All of the functionality of the MediaPort 7100 plus the addition of AVC-Intra record/play; frame-accurate back-to-back playback of all supported codecs

With industry-leading density (four independent channels per RU) the MediaPort 7000 series provides both power and space savings. Supporting growth in two-channel increments, the series allows broadcasters to start small and expand according to their budgets and needs.

More information about the Omneon MediaPort 7000 series and related media server solutions is available online at www.omneon.com.

About Harmonic Inc. Harmonic Inc. offers a comprehensive, innovative, and market-leading portfolio of video infrastructure solutions, spanning content production to multiscreen video delivery. Harmonic customers can efficiently create, prepare, and deliver differentiated video services over broadcast, cable, Internet, mobile, satellite, and telecom networks, while simplifying end-to-end asset management, reducing costs, and streamlining workflows.

Omneon, now part of Harmonic, provides integrated, end-to-end file-based infrastructure that optimizes workflow for the production, distribution, and management of digital media. Omneon video server and video-optimized storage platforms are architected to deliver the high reliability, flexibility, and scalability required for on-air channel playout and efficient content production. More information is available at www.omneon.com.

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. with R&D, sales, and system integration centers worldwide. The company's customers -- including each of the top 20 Fortune 2000 media companies -- choose Harmonic to enable their high-quality video services delivered to consumers in virtually every country. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27(A) of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21(E) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to: simplifying workflows; making the transition to HD as easy as possible; and providing a foundation that can be built upon.

Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters and the capabilities and benefits expected from the Omneon MediaPort 7000 may not materialize, and actual results could differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its recent Reports filed on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Harmonic does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements.

