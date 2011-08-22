Harris Corporation Extends Value Proposition for Selenio at IBC

MELBOURNE, FL/WINNERSH, UK, August 22, 2011 (IBC2011, Booth 7.G20) — Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS), an international communications and information technology company, will unveil new features and functions for its Selenio™ media convergence platform -- with new hardware and software enhancements that deliver more customer value, and enhance ease of use and integration -- at IBC (RAI Convention Center, Amsterdam, September 9-13). Selenio combines traditional baseband video and audio processing, video and audio compression, and IP networking technology into a single platform.

At IBC, Harris will unveil new compression and networking features for Selenio that will greatly augment its video contribution capabilities and software-enabled support for the DVB-T2 digital transmission standard.

Harris is further enhancing value for its customers by adding linear frame rate conversion for baseband applications — a proven Harris signal processing strength. Harris is also simplifying configuration and usability through an even slicker and more intuitive user interface.

“Selenio offers an innovative design at its foundation that will enable us to continually improve ease of use, simplify integration and lower the total cost of ownership for our customers,” said Harris Morris, president, Harris Broadcast Communications. “The global feedback since its February launch aligns directly with the core value propositions of Selenio: saving time, money and effort today, and providing a flexible, future-proof solution to meet many requirements moving forward.”

Networking and Compression

Harris will show the new 10-bit, H.264 4:2:2-capable contribution encoder integrated within Selenio at IBC. This will provide multiple-generation encoding without signal degradation that comes from repeatedly compressing and de-compressing signals. The new contribution encoder will also significantly reduce latency (delay), giving broadcasters, satellite providers, mobile production companies and other customers a highly advanced, comprehensive and high-performance encoding portfolio.

Harris also will demonstrate how Selenio is capable of helping local and national broadcasters establish a cost-effective, compact and fully-functional DVB-T/T2 video headend in a single box. Selenio now includes a built-in DVB-T2 Gateway solution featuring an integrated single-frequency network (SFN) adapter, enabling Harris to supply a complete DVB-T2 solution with DTV transmitters, the video headend, and Harris® Videotek® test and measurement equipment.

Software Enhancements

The Selenio architecture is designed to maximize operational efficiency for customers. This is especially proven through its built-in, graphically rich Web-based interface for easy configuration, monitoring and management. New user interface software enhancements include simplifying how customers set up connections by graphically mapping out each link in a “block” approach, and highlighting how video is routed through the frame.

Selenio meanwhile retains all the valuable customer features that have professionals taking notice around the world. This includes support of MPEG-2 and H.264 compression standards for SD, HD, 3 Gb/s and mobile; and support for virtually any advanced audio capability on a single module — including best-in-class loudness control. Operational benefits include intelligent, efficient management of IP, compressed and baseband signals; reduced control complexity; simple deployment; and increased functionality in a space-saving, energy-efficient footprint.

In broadcast communications, Harris offers products, systems and services that provide interoperable workflow solutions for broadcast, cable, satellite and out-of-home networks. The Harris ONE™ solution brings together highly integrated and cost-effective products that enable advanced media workflows for emerging content delivery business models.

