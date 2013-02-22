Utah Scientific to highlight UTAH-100/UDS routing switchers with 4K signal capabilities

At the 2013 NAB Show, Utah Scientific will introduce an extension of the UTAH-100/UDS routing switcher family to provide support for the new 4K signal format.

Routers in this new series range from 32 x 32 to 144 x 144 and offer the same control options as the UDS routers introduced in 2012. Complementing the new 4K routers will be a new 4K signal-processing module that provides multiplexing and demultiplexing of 1.5Gb/s and 3Gb/s streams to and from the 6Gb/s signal.

Utah Scientific also will feature:

• UTAH-400 Series 2 routing switcher for smaller systems. The newest member of the UTAH-400 Series 2 family of routers is a 72 x 72 frame that extends the family's feature set, which includes embedded signal processing to smaller-matrix applications. The router offers a flexible architecture that makes it configurable in a full range of sizes, from 128 x 12 to 12 x 128 in addition to the traditional square matrix layout.

• UCP-LC3 control panel for UTAH-400 routing switchers. The new panel features a high-resolution, full-color LCD display and buttons with dynamic labeling.

• New iPad router control app. The iPad app controls UTAH-100/UDS and UTAH-400 routers from the iPad. This new control surface provides a user-configurable panel for complete control of Utah Scientific routers via Wi-Fi connections.

For more information, visit Utah Scientific at NAB booth N4607.