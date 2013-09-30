50+ Complimentary Sessions at CCW!

NEW for 2013! CCW invites ALL ATTENDEES to sit in on sessions in three distinct theaters on the show floor. These 30-minute discussions will allow you to delve into more topics and hear from more experts than ever before during your 2 days at CCW... at no charge! See below for a list of the topics you can expect. Visit ccwexpo.com for more information.

Broadcast & Beyond:

Stay on the leading edge of broadcast technology...explore the most recent developments, trends and technologies impacting broadcast production, workflow and delivery. Session topics will include:

• Is a 100 Year Workflow Possible?

• Is Studio Production Keeping You Up Late?

• SMPTE Standards Development: Progress and the Road Ahead

•Audio Production in the Field - The Rise of the Track Count

• ATSC 3.0: What Do We Need and When Do We Need It?

• The Next Generation of Satellite News Gathering is Here

• Wireless Display Connectivity - It's Here!

• Trends in Post Production; Delivering the Multi-User Infrastructure...for

Improved Collaboration and Productivity

• Film Cadence 2, Return of the Jitters

• Tapeless Facilities: Are We There Yet?

• CALMing the Quality Out of Broadcast Audio: Exactly What Got Better?

• Strategic Industry Analysis: Valuations, M&A, and Equity Financing

• New Possibilities for Powering Broadcast Equipment Using Power Over

Ethernet

Streaming Media:

Discuss the ever changing landscape of online video. Gain insight to all things second screen, from content creation, to mobile and OTT delivery, to regulation and consumer demands. Session topics will include:

• Polishing the Crystal Ball: Predicting the Impact of Emerging Technology on

the World of Digital Media

• High-Efficiency Video Coding (HVEC): The Next Generation Compression

Technology Has Arrived

• Fast, Cheap and Good: Pick Three

• Converged Video: Consumers Are There, Are You?

• "On to the Street," Live TV Anywhere

• Measuring Streaming Content on Tablets

• Creating Content for MOOCs at Syracuse University

• Hybrid Cloud and Premises Video Streaming Best Practices

Production + Post:

Explore the latest technologies, techniques and workflows transforming production and post-production for film, video and television. Experts will discuss experiences and techniques that bring their creative visions to life. Session topics will include:

•Your Digital Dark Age and the Failure of Archive Planning in a Tapeless World

• Unlock Huge Efficiencies and Increase Flexibility with EditShare's Studio Multi-Camera Workflow

• Independents and Studios: Can They Coexist?

• AVC-Ultra: The Benefits to Your Workflow

• XDCAM Line-up Expands with New Affordable 50 Mbps, HD422 Memory Products

• LED Color Rendering Index Use

• Fast AND Safe - Data Redundancy for 4K Workflows

• New & Emerging Standards in Digital Cinema

• Advanced Post Production Hosting

• The New York Production Alliance Update

• Workable 4K Digital Cinema and Television Workflows

• Effective Visual Effects for Everyone

• Touch the Future of Live Production with the Anycast Touch Switcher

