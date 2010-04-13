New versions and an accessory kit for Sennheiser’s smallest clip-on microphone

Old Lyme, Conn. – April 12, 2010 – Audio specialist Sennheiser is introducing new color and connector options for the MKE 1, the company’s smallest clip-on microphone. In addition to the traditional black and beige models, the MKE 1 is now available in white and brown. Sennheiser also announces a new accessory set for the MKE 1, which includes everything required for securely attaching the tiny microphone in a variety of applications.

“We added a white version of the MKE 1 microphone to the portfolio especially for our broadcast customers,” says Robb Blumenreder, channel manager for professional systems at Sennheiser Electronic Corporation. “The brown version is ideal for theater applications.”

All of the microphone versions of the MKE 1 will now also be available with a screw-on 3.5 mm jack plug, in addition to the versions with Sennheiser 3-pin connectors and unterminated cables. “The expanded selection of connectors allows the MKE 1 to be used by the many Broadway theaters and broadcasters using the evolution wireless series,” Blumenreder says.

The MZ 1 accessory set: everything one needs for the MKE 1

The MZ 1 accessory set comes in a transparent, compartmentalized box that includes different clips for securely attaching the microphone, plus various accessories for protection against wind. “With this flexible set, the sound engineer has everything readily at his fingertips and can reliably attach the MKE 1 for every situation,” Blumenreder says. “The accessories are protected in the box and are clearly visible from the outside for added convenience.”

The accessory set includes two mini clips, two “Dracula” mounts, two small magnetic mounts including a lanyard, and two mini clamps that are rotatable by 360° as well as a cover-up made of soft plastic that surrounds the microphone, providing protection when affixed in a concealed manner

All clips and mounts are available in black and white. For added protection against wind noise, the kit also includes two windshield baskets (black and beige) and four foam windshields in black, white, beige and brown. The windshield basket reduces wind noise by up to 22 dB, and the foam windshield on the small basket reduces noise by 10 dB. All of the accessories can also be ordered individually as spare parts.

The MZ 1 accessory set and the new MKE 1 color and connector versions are available now.

The new microphones at a glance

MKE 1-4-1

White with Sennheiser 3-pin connector

MKE 1-5-1

White, unterminated

MKE 1-ew-1

White with ‘evolution wireless’ plug

MKE 1-4-2

Brown with Sennheiser 3-pin connector

MKE 1-5-2

Brown, unterminated

MKE 1-ew-2

Brown with ‘evolution wireless’ plug

MKE 1-ew

Black with ‘evolution wireless’ plug (also available with Sennheiser 3-pin connector and as an unterminated version)

MKE 1 ew-3

Beige with ‘evolution wireless’ plug (also available with Sennheiser 3-pin connector and as an unterminated version)