IKEGAMI EXHIBITS AT GV EXPO 2010

WASHINGTON DC CONVENTION CENTER, EXHIBIT #100, NOV. 30-DEC. 2, 2010 – Ikegami Electronics (U.S.A.), Inc., the award-winning original co-developer of portable tapeless video cameras, will exhibit its acclaimed GFCAM™ HDS-V10 Flash-RAM HD/SD camcorder along with a broad range of other cost-effective, high-performance HD cameras and monitors at Government Video Expo 2010, in Washington DC. Ikegami products are world-renown for combining advanced technology with handy, user-friendly features.

“More than ever, government video professionals are tasked with the need to maximize the productivity of the equipment they use while simultaneously producing first-class HDTV quality content,” observes Alan Keil, VP and Director of Engineering for Ikegami. “Ikegami has long been at the leading edge of developing advanced and versatile new HD production technologies that meet the needs of professional and broadcast-level video communicators. We are confident that attendees at Government Video Expo 2010 will find much to interest them in Ikegami’s exhibit.”

GFCAM™ Tapeless HD

Part of the GF™ Series tapeless HD ENG system, the GFCAM™ HDS-V10 Flash-RAM camcorder is an advanced yet affordable three-CCD ENG camera featuring 1080i or 720p HDTV format support, as well as 480i SD support, full Avid NLE compatibility, and advanced features such as Bluetooth for instant export of thumbnail clips directly to laptops for fast logging, metadata insertion, and other workflow advantages.

The Flash-RAM media that Ikegami’s tapeless GFCAM™ HDS-V10 records to is designated as the GFPAK™. This removable cartridge provides a capacity of up to 128GB and includes a convenient USB port for instant access to file-based video from laptop or desktop editing systems. Users can also choose Ikegami’s CF Adaptor, which can be loaded with off-the-shelf CompactFlash Type I media for “plug-and-play” compatibility with the GFCAM media slot.

As with all components in Ikegami's tapeless GF™ Series product line, the GFCAM™ HDS-V10 Flash-RAM camcorder employs MPEG-2 compression and the MXF file format for an open-codec HD/SD recording architecture. Ikegami's GF™ Series production solution leverages the increasing integration of IT networking in government, broadcast, and professional video production environments to deliver unprecedented file-based HD workflow efficiencies extending from digital video capture, to non-linear editing, to final content delivery. All video and metadata recorded with GFCAM™ has direct compatibility to all major Avid Technology nonlinear edit systems via Avid’s AMA (Avid Media Access) plug-in architecture for optimum production-workflow efficiencies.

Compact, Lightweight Portable HDTV

Also on display in booth #100 at Government Video Expo 2010 is Ikegami’s HDK-77EX compact, lightweight full-digital HDTV portable camera system. Designed for 1080i HD production applications requiring portability and convenience, the HDK-77EX features an integrated SMPTE fiber cable adaptor for studio or field use. SMPTE fiber cable is a hybrid camera cable comprising copper for power and fiber for signal transmission. The adaptor provides perfect uncompressed HD signal transmission to Ikegami’s compact, cost-effective BS-89 base station.

The HDK-77EX HD camera employs three 2/3-inch, 2.2-million-pixel IT CCDs, 14-bit A/D converters, and Ikegami’s Chip C4 advanced digital signal processing ASIC to deliver consistently high picture quality and reliable operation. The camera also offers advanced network control features that can enable video operators to adjust and shade cameras from virtually any control location. An Ikegami 9-inch LCD 16:9 HD viewfinder or 5-inch CRT viewfinder is also available for using the HDK-77EX in a traditional studio HD camera configuration.

1080/60p CMOS HD and Super Slow Motion

Ikegami's revolutionary HDK-79EC camera system fully exploits the latest advances in CMOS imaging-sensor technology to deliver native multi-format HD production performance. Configurable for either portable use or as a “hard” field/studio camera, the HDK-79EC employs three 2/3-inch, 2.5 mega-pixel 1920 by 1080 CMOS-imaging sensors, which are switchable between native interlace- and progressive-readout modes. This enables the HDK-79EC to deliver multiple HD formats, including 1080/60i, 1080/24p, and 720/60p (as well as optional 50Hz HD formats 1080/50i and 720/50p).

Ikegami’s dual-processor super slow-motion/standard-speed version of the camera, designated the HDK-79EC/HS, provides high-speed sensor readout of 1080/120i and 720/120p for super slow motion video capture, and high-speed readout of 1080/60p, considered by many industry experts as the next significant step forward in HDTV because it combines the clarity of progressive scanning with the high resolution of 1920 by 1080 samples per frame. Ikegami's HLM-2450W full HD pixel multi-format LCD monitor can display the 1080/60p HD video captured by the HDK-79EC/HS camera. This 24-inch, 1920 by 1080-pixel space-saving flat-panel monitor features an optional 3G-SDI (SMPTE 424M) input module for display of 1080/60p HD video images of stunning clarity.

Multi-Format CMOS HD POV Camera

The advantages of Ikegami CMOS imaging will also be seen in another camera on display at the company’s Government Video Expo 2010 exhibit: the HDL-51 one-piece full-digital native multi-format HD POV (“point-of-view”) camera. Part of Ikegami's HDL-50 series of POV cameras designed for capturing superb broadcast-quality HD from unmanned and/or inaccessible locations, the HDL-51 employs three newly developed 2.5 Mega-pixel CMOS sensors for native multi-format HD operation, including 1080/60i, 1080/24p, and 720/60p video directly from the camera head. A motorized remote-controllable ND filter wheel and electric color-correction filter enables the HDL-51 to operate in a wide range of lighting conditions.

Flat-Panel HD LCD Monitors

In addition to the HLM-2450W full-HD-pixel multi-format 24-inch LCD monitor referenced above, Ikegami’s Government Video Expo 2010 display will include the 17- and 32-inch 50-series monitors, the HLM-1750WR and HLM-3250W. Also on display is the HLM-1704WR HDTV/SDTV 17-inch multi-format LCD color monitor. Designed for reduced depth, power consumption, and weight, the HLM-1704WR accepts a wide range of input formats (automatically identifying each) and also includes two HD-/SD-SDI inputs and one analog composite input. Embedded audio compatibility, remote-control functions, built-in markers and test signals, time code, waveform, and vector scope display functions, stereo speakers, and many other features make the HLM-1704WR a versatile 16:9 monitoring solution for a wide range of production applications.

For HD monitoring in confined spaces such as compact control rooms, mobile vehicles, and small edit suites, Ikegami will also show the HLM-904W HDTV/SDTV 9-inch multiformat LCD color monitor. This dual-rack-mountable 16:9 monitor provides many of the features of the HLM-1704WR and supports AC, DC, and battery operation for maximum mobility and use in any production environment.

These and other leading-edge Ikegami HD cameras, monitors, and accessories will be shown in booth # 100 at Government Video Expo 2010 from November 30 to December 2 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, in Washington DC. Ikegami product experts will also be on hand to answer questions.

