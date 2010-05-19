TOP LOS ANGELES CREATIVE HOUSE PUTS EDITSHARE XSTREAM CENTER STAGE

XStream shared storage facilitates Avid and Apple Final Cut Pro media sharing at LUSSIER

Boston, MA – May 19, 2010 – EditShare™, the technology leader in cross platform collaborative editing and shared media storage, announced today that Los Angeles based creative house, LUSSIER, has deployed a 48TB EditShare XStream™ system to facilitate media sharing and centralized storage for Avid® and Apple Final Cut Pro® editing workgroups. LUSSIER is known for creating high-end programming recaps and trailers, boasting an impressive resume jam-packed with prime-time powerhouses that include ABC, Disney, FOX, Lifetime, NBC, Spike TV, The CW, TNT and USA. The creative house turned to EditShare for its superior shared storage and universal media format technology to facilitate media sharing among the various production units. "With our specific client requirements and project workflows, we needed a collaborative editing and shared storage solution that would easily integrate our Avid and Final Cut Pro systems. After evaluating several shared storage solutions on the market, it was clear that EditShare was the best solution for our needs and budget. We were impressed with its cross-platform project data sharing and HD file sharing capabilities, Gigabit connectivity with no per seat license fees, and long-term scalability and ease of use," said Ryan Fioravanti, Technical Director at LUSSIER.

LUSSIER’s editing facilities are principally used for creating promotional pieces for prime-time smash hits, including ABC’s “Desperate Housewives” and “LOST,” and Lifetime’s “Project Runway,” however their services expand to include off-line and on-line editing, motion graphics, and sound mixing of long-form prime-time specials and theatrical trailers. There are 15 Avid® and Final Cut Pro® units and 1 PC-based Symphony® connected to the XStream via Gigabit and 10 Gigabit Ethernet with 2 expansion chassis. EditShare solutions support both 10 Gigabit and Gigabit Ethernet, facilitating workflows from editing standard SD to uncompressed HD and Digital Intermediate. EditShare shared storage solutions use RAID-5 configurations, providing maximum protection for media.

“The EditShare installation at LUSSIER is an excellent example of XStream’s cross-platform, high-performance capabilities,” says Andy Liebman, Founder and CEO, EditShare. “XStream provides a safe storage environment for Avid and Final Cut editors to store and share media. The seamless exchange of media within a mixed editing operation, coupled with XStream’s high-performance, offers tremendous time savings for LUSSIER tough production schedule.”

About EditShare Complete Collaboration Products

EditShare’s Storage Series and XStream Series shared storage solutions enable editors and compositors to easily and economically share media and work collaboratively, regardless of the platform or application. Users connected to an EditShare network can seamlessly access in real-time a common pool of media files. Source material, work in progress and finished packages are shared and instantly available to all users on the EditShare network. The rules-driven workflow ensures that no data is ever overwritten or accidentally destroyed.

EditShare Flow, Lightworks, Geevs, and Ark book end the shared production storage workflows with advanced asset management, editing, and distribution capabilities. The integrated solutions provide a highly scalable, end-to-end media management workflow.

About LUSSIER

LUSSIER is a full service entertainment-marketing agency. LUSSIER creates, writes, shoots, edits, produces and finishes image campaigns, drama, alternative and comedy launch campaigns, movie campaigns, episodics, main titles, home entertainment spots, original internet content, recaps, trailers and creative for Upfronts. For more information, please visit www.lussier.tv.

About EditShare LLC

EditShare LLC is the pioneer of a new category of collaborative editing solutions designed for digital media workgroups and production companies. The EditShare system fuels the collaborative creative process for digital media artists by delivering high-quality, high-performance, and cost-effective networked collaborative editing solutions. For more information, please visit www.editshare.com.

©2010 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare® is a registered trademark of EditShare LLC. All other trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Press Contact

Janice Dolan

Zazil Media Group

Email janice@zazilmediagroup.com

Tel: +1 (617) 817-6595