Waves Audio WLM Loudness Meter Now Shipping

— New plugin ideal for broadcast, games, movie trailers and packaged media —

KNOXVILLE, TN, January 10, 2012 — Waves Audio, the industry-leading developer of professional audio digital signal processing technologies and the recipient of a Technical GRAMMY® Award, is now shipping the Waves Loudness Meter (WLM) plugin. The WLM provides precision loudness measurement and metering for broadcast, movie trailers, games, packaged media and more. Ideal for content creators and post production houses as well as cable head-end facilities, WLM is an affordable, all-in-one cross-platform, multi-format loudness metering software solution.

Fully compliant with all current ITU, EBU and ATSC specifications, the WLM offers comprehensive Momentary, Short Term, Long Term and True Peak readouts, plus a unique warning and logging system that keeps track of users’ levels and lets them know when they have exceeded them – or fallen short. WLM offers foreground, dialog and average loudness measurements, and an intelligent dialog sensor detects and measures speech. The plugin features mono, stereo and 5.1 components.

WLM Controls

Short Term displays (in LUFS) perceived short term loudness.

Long Term displays (in LUFS) perceived loudness averaged across the program signal.

Range displays (in LU) the overall loudness range across the program signal

Momentary displays (in LUFS) momentary loudness levels, according to the Momentary scale control settings.

True Peak displays (in dBTP) inter-sample peaks that do not register in the sample data but may occur during reproduction of the digital signal.

Unders displays the number of times the signal goes below the specified Short Term Min value indicated in the settings panel.

Overs displays the number of times the signal exceeds the specified Short Term Max value indicated in the settings panel.

Measurements Play/Pause determines if program loudness is registered in the WLM memory for averaging long term loudness range.

Follow Transport determines if measurement starts and stops according to host application transport controls.

Timer indicates the amount of time measurements that have been taken and integrated.

Reset resets the Long Term, Range, Overs and Unders counters and returns the integration timer to 00:00:00.

Method determines the measurement method.

Weighting determines the type of weighting filter.

Channel determines the channels being measured.

Short Term Max determines the maximum short term level.

Short Term Min determines the minimum short term level.

True Peak Max determines the maximum true peak level.

Target determines the target level.

Custom Pre Filtering provides low pass (LPF) and high pass (HPF) filters that pre-filter the audio prior to loudness measurement.

Momentary Scale determines the scale displayed in the momentary bar meter.

Logging displays CSV logging file options.

The WLM Waves Loudness Meter plugin is now available with a U.S. MSRP of $400.00 (Native only), with a special introductory price of $299.00 being offered for a limited time. For more information, please visit www.waves.com.