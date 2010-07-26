Prism Projection’s RevEAL CW Wins Best New Lighting Product Award at ABTT Theatre Show in London

Prism Projection, Inc., the manufacturer of professional, solid-state LED lighting products, continues to collect awards for its RevEAL Color Wash (RevEAL CW), a fixture already gaining a reputation for its unparalleled color rendering, palette, repeatability and beam quality.

At the 32nd Association of British Theatre Technicians’ (ABTT) 2010 Theatre Show in London in June, RevEAL CW was awarded Best New Lighting Product honors. The ABTT advises on safety and good practices in the British theater industry and provides in-service training and seminars for members; it holds an annual Theatre Show of backstage and front-of-house equipment and supplies. The Award was presented to White Light, RevEAL’s UK distributor, as well as Prism Projection.

Judges for the ABTT’s product awards ceremony praised the RevEAL CW’s flat field, color-correcting ability and overall efficiency. Designed for TV studios, film productions, theater, worship, events, theme parks, architecture and other no-compromise applications, the RevEAL CW is a robust, environmentally-friendly fixture featuring TrueSource™ optical and color LED management technology for precise and repeatable color and optimum optics, multi-primary color mixing and optical feedback.

In May, the RevEAL CW was named one of Live Design’s 2009-2010 Lighting Products of the Year. Live Design is a must-read creative and technical journal for live entertainment professionals in lighting, sound, staging and projection. The awards were chosen by a panel of prestigious lighting designers and programmers and presented during Live Design’s Broadway Lighting Master Classes. The RevEAL CW tied in the Best Luminaire category.

Last November at the LDI 2009 show, the nation’s leading trade show and conference for visual and sound technologies, the RevEAL CW garnered the award for Best Debuting Product for Lighting. A panel of industry experts selecting honorees evaluated new products launched in the US for the first time at LDI.

“We’re honored to have been recognized with three important industry awards for the new RevEAL CW. What startup company could ask for more?” says Prism Projection president and founder Garrett Young. “Our color wash is the result of several years of intense and dedicated work by accomplished engineers and physicists. Prism Projection’s technology unlocks the potential of LEDs to provide lighting instruments with exceptional utility and quality previously available only in conventional sources.”

All of Prism Projection’s RevEAL products produce a fully-blended LED beam. They combine multiple LED colors into a single (source), 3800 lumen beam, thus eliminating color separation and unpleasing striations in the beam and delivering uniform and consistent beam quality.

RevEAL products also produce an extended color gamut using a five-color mixing process: red, green, blue, cyan and amber. The advanced optical algorithms produce amazingly pure and consistent colors, including white light with a CRI above 95 with a CCT range from 1,800K to 8,000K.

In addition, the products encompass a realtime tri-stimulus optical feedback sensor which, through constant monitoring of the light output, ensures precise and accurate color. The optical sensor feeding color data to advanced algorithms guarantees performance.

