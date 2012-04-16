EditShare Redefines Shared Storage

Asset management and archiving now integrated into every shared storage system; new high-performance collaborative storage platform facilitates better tapeless production workflows

Las Vegas, NV — April 16, 2012 — Today at NAB 2012 (booth SL9012), EditShare® — the technology leader in shared media storage and end-to-end tapeless workflow solutions — announced that all EditShare shared storage systems now include powerful Flow production asset management capabilities plus Ark backup and archiving technology at no additional charge. The new EditShare offering provides productions with a single high-performance collaborative storage infrastructure that includes tools to ingest and store media, log and organize content, and search, manage, archive, and retrieve assets. “Since the introduction of our Flow and Ark products here at NAB three years ago, thousands of users have given us feedback that these tools are indispensable for managing their ever-growing volume of media,” said Andy Liebman, Founder and CEO, EditShare. “We are pleased to offer the very best of these asset management and archiving capabilities as a fundamental part of every EditShare storage system. Going forward, every EditShare production will have the advantage of a tapeless, collaborative, high-performance platform that defines the new generation of shared storage.”

About the EditShare Tapeless Workflow

EditShare seamlessly integrates high-performance shared storage solutions — XStream, Energy and the newly announced Atom — with video ingest (Geevs and Flow), media asset management (Flow), and archive (Ark), to offer broadcast and post-production professionals a productivity-enhancing, tapeless workflow on a highly scalable infrastructure. With powerful capture, logging, searching, sequence creation, and project sharing, as well as easy archiving, the workflow becomes streamlined and more efficient. From start to finish, metadata and media are easily searchable and accessible from EditShare central storage or archives. Background processes are also transparent to users, allowing them to focus on their creative efforts.

Highlights of the EditShare tapeless workflow

• At the heart of EditShare’s end-to-end workflow is high-performance shared storage that offers industry-leading stream counts, infinite scalability, and advanced Project Sharing with patented bin and project-locking capabilities. Lightworks, Avid, Final Cut Pro (v6/v7), and Adobe Premiere editors can see, copy, and revise the work of colleagues with the assurance that no bins, sequences, or projects will be accidentally deleted or overwritten.

• Flow and Geevs record Avid DNxHD or ProRes direct to EditShare shared central storage and produce proxy files in real time, with user-level security, mirror copy, and automatic backup to EditShare Ark. During ingest, users can log shots, create subclips, and even create sequences that cut between inputs.

• The Flow MAM allows users to view proxy file content on their desktops as well as ingest media from file-based sources such as P2 and XDCAM. Simple editing tools and metadata templates let users add details to clips, make rough cuts, and drag and drop clips and sequences into their NLEs — without requiring access to full-resolution media.

• Ark Disk and Tape offer facilities a tiered storage infrastructure with nearline and offline archiving options and automation capabilities to keep media safe. The forthcoming Ark release being shown this year at NAB promises that facilities can now easily migrate media between different tiers of storage. All Ark systems can scale to multiple petabyes, and when combined with Flow, they allows users to browse, delete, and restore (including partial restore) archived materials from any desktop on the EditShare network.

About the New Storage Configuration

Each EditShare storage model now comes with versions of Flow and Ark that are specifically optimized for the system’s hardware and processing power.

The new EditShare Atom includes:

• 2 concurrent Flow Browse seats

• 1 file-based ingest slot

• Support for up to 1000 hours of proxy files

• License for management of 10 LTO5 tapes

The new EditShare Energy includes:

• 5 concurrent Flow Browse seats

• 1 file-based ingest slot

• Support for up to 2000 hours of proxy files

• License for management of 25 LTO5 tapes

The new EditShare XStream includes:

• 10 concurrent Flow Browse seats

• 1 file-based ingest slot

• Support for up to 5000 hours of proxy files

• License for management of 50 LTO5 tapes

Energy and XStream systems can be augmented with standalone Flow worker nodes for additional file-ingest, scanning, and proxy generation capacity.

About EditShare

EditShare is the technology leader in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the TV and film industry. Our groundbreaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and the world’s first 3-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

