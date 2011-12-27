Lowell Highlights Rack and Wall-Mount Storage Solutions with New Product Videos

— Lowell supports dealers and installers with short tutorial clips —

Lowell Manufacturing Company, a Pacific, Missouri-based manufacturer of professional AV Products for over 60 years, has updated its YouTube channel (http://www.youtube.com/user/lowellmfg) with two new product videos. These short clips, highlighting rack and wall-mount storage solutions, were produced as a resource for customers, consultants, installers and end users, demonstrating the products’ construction and features.

The first video can be found at the following URL: http://youtu.be/NimYQpqnkNs. This video features Lowell’s VARI-RACK®, which sports a unique design among AV equipment racks. In the video the host assembles a VARI-RACK, demonstrating how to set the rack depth to a choice of settings.

The second video is located here: http://youtu.be/xL2GRMl-21o. This video features three of Lowell’s wall-mount rack units: the LWR, the LWSRF and the LWRF. In the clip, the host compares and contrasts the three different products, pointing out key features and access points.

“We’re proud to present the new videos, and the rest of the content on our YouTube channel, as a key resource to the extended Lowell family,” stated Kathy Lane, Marketing Communications Manager. “We take great pride in our products’ design, and these clips help illuminate the ways in which our attention to detail can make life easier for our customers, installers, and maintenance technicians. We invite everyone to subscribe to our social media channels to keep up with the latest developments at Lowell.”

About Lowell’s VARI-RACK:

The versatile VARI-RACK (LVR-series) is a slim footprint 19" EIA unassembled rack suitable for built-in or freestanding applications. The unique design allows the depth to be selected during set-up so it's easy to fit into quarters that may be shallower than planned. Corner post mounting rails are also designed to solve last minute problems – printed marks help accurate field-cuts if the height needs to be trimmed. The robust design supports loads up to 400 lbs. Racks that are 30RU or taller include side support brackets for torsional rigidity (see photo). A variety of options make this a good choice for a variety of applications.

About Lowell’s Wall-Mount Racks:

The LWR is a two-part sectional rack that includes a 4.7” deep backbox and 14” or 18” deep mounting section. Backbox: 10” square opening in rear (to clear electrical pull boxes), combination knockout panels at top and bottom, lacing points, and provisions to attach board-mounted accessories. Key-style side locks are keyed differently than (optional) front door. Mounting Section: 1-pair of adjustable rails, integral rails top and bottom (for mounting and lacing) and vented sides. Handles loads up to 300 lbs., depending on model. Black wrinkle powder epoxy finish.

The LWSRF is a new economical swing-out design for light to medium loads. It swings open for easy access to cables and the rear of rackmounted equipment. The fixed-position front mounting rails make it a great economical solution for applications that won't need to reposition equipment front-to-back. Includes top and bottom key-locks. Optional front door.

The LWRF is another economical model made for small system installations like schools, small offices and retailers. This welded 16-ga. steel rack includes 1-pair of fixed mounting rails, vented sides and a separate wall bracket with mounting slots and knockouts. Black wrinkle powder epoxy finish. Optional front door for security.

For more information, please visit www.lowellmfg.com or e-mail Lowell at Sales@lowellmfg.com.