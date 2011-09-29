Rentrak Integrates TV Audience Ratings Data With Harris Media Software Solutions

Deal Merges Expertise of Two Industry Leaders to Provide a Better Way for TV Stations to Position Themselves to Their Viewers and Advertisers

MELBOURNE, FL/PORTLAND, OR – September 29, 2011 – Rentrak (NASDAQ: RENT), the leader in multi-screen measurement serving the advertising, television and entertainment industries, today announced an agreement with Harris Corporation to integrate Rentrak’s StationView Essentials TV ratings data into a broad range of Harris media software solutions.

Rentrak’s TV viewing database currency will be integrated into Harris’ OSi-AdConnections broadcast sales software as well as Enterprise Agency Suite™ (EAS) and RepLine® advertising software solutions to help mutual clients; including local TV stations, ad agencies and national sales rep firms use Rentrak’s TV information to achieve more effective advertising buys.

“Rentrak is very excited to combine the power of our stable and granular TV viewing information with a wide-ranging suite of Harris media software solutions,” said Steve Walsh, Rentrak’s Senior Vice President of Local Television Sales. “The integration of Rentrak’s TV viewing information with Harris media software will help drive significant additional value for our shared clients on both the sell and buy sides of the transaction, and will further integrate Rentrak data into the DNA of local broadcasters and the agencies and advertisers they serve.”

“Harris is the only company in the industry with an existing footprint across all key areas of the supply chain,” said Harris Morris, president, Harris Broadcast Communications. “This means we have the unique ability to move Rentrak ratings data into each of our media software products to service the entire supply chain. As a result, Rentrak can better develop new revenue streams with TV stations, ad agencies and rep firms as they make their ratings data services available through our software.”

Rentrak is the television ratings database currency that measures local television and cable channels at a granular level in 210 markets across the United States. The service incorporates data from over 19 million televisions and is the only fully integrated system of detailed satellite, telco and cable TV viewing data commercially available that combines TV viewing information with consumer segmentation systems so advertisers can effectively reach their true consumer targets.

About Rentrak Corporation

Rentrak (NASDAQ: RENT) is a global digital media measurement and research company, serving the most recognizable companies in the entertainment industry. With a reach across numerous platforms including box office, multi-screen television, and home video, Rentrak has developed more efficient metrics to be used as database currencies for the evaluation and selling of media. Rentrak is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, with additional U.S. and international offices. For more information on Rentrak, please visit www.rentrak.com.

About Harris Corporation

Harris is an international communications and information technology company serving government and commercial markets in more than 150 countries. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company has approximately $6 billion of annual revenue and more than 16,000 employees — including nearly 7,000 engineers and scientists. Harris is dedicated to developing best-in-class assured communications® products, systems, and services. Additional information about Harris Corporation is available at www.harris.com.

# # #