HOLOPHONE® CEO TO MAKE PRESENTATION DURING “TELEVISION PRODUCTION” SEMINAR AT NAB 2010

~ Jonathan Godfrey to Share Industry Expertise on Surround Sound for Broadcast ~

LAS VEGAS, NV, APRIL 12, 2010 — Holophone, a leading manufacturer of surround sound microphones, will participate in the “Television Production” educational seminar at this year’s Broadcast Engineering Conference at NAB 2010. In his “Surround Sound for Broadcast: Capturing the Future” presentation, Godfrey will address the rise of and most recent developments in surround sound for the broadcast industry and share the company’s in-the-field experience and expertise with conference attendees.

On Thursday, April 15th at 1:30 p.m. in Room S228, Godfrey will also discuss how the advancement in production technology has now made it possible to capture full 5.1 channel Dolby Surround Sound in addition to traditional ENG audio capture on virtually any ENG video camera. He will illustrate the parallel between the HD image and the advancement in surround sound – as the two combined create a fully immersive experience. What this means is, a videographer does not need to become an audio engineer in order to capture outstanding sound. In fact, quite the opposite, if the videographer can be equipped with the right innovative surround sound tools, which can be easily incorporated into his existing workflow, the tools can enhance the HD image being captured through the use of surround sound.

“I am humbled that I was chosen to present at this year’s NAB, as it further reiterates the importance of the advancement of surround sound in the broadcast industry,” says Jonathan Godfrey, CEO of Holophone. “I look forward to sharing my knowledge about surround sound and how this technology can be easily integrated into any broadcast environment.”

About Holophone

Holophone is committed to developing and commercializing products that use patented 3-D audio technology to bring the physical experience of “really being there” to a new level for all audio and visual productions by professionals and hobbyists. Holophone provides customers and business partners with industry-leading product and service quality. Holophone is firmly dedicated to providing outstanding value, excellence in service, and product performance.

Holophone® surround-sound microphones are patented audio recording devices designed specifically to address the challenges audio professionals face in capturing, recording and broadcasting multichannel surround sound. Developed by Rising Sun Productions in Toronto, Canada, Holophone systems effortlessly capture discrete signals that are ultra-realistic and provide the most accurate spatiality, audio imaging, and directionality of any recording device. Entirely compatible with all audio mixing, encoding, and playback systems, Holophone also enhances mono and stereo mixes. Holophone systems provide the perfect front end for all professional and consumer audio applications including HDTV broadcasting, standard broadcasting of live sporting and music events, feature film location recording, and studio recording for music, films, and worship applications. Holophone surround sound technology has been used for numerous national and international broadcasts, including the Grammy Awards and NFL Super Bowl. As a scalable system, Holophone technology is also available for license to the consumer electronics industry.