CodecSys Expands OTT Solution by Optimizing Content Services From Vivicast

Broadcast International and Vivicast unite to expand Media and Content to OTT & IPTV Providers

Santa Clara, CA - Broadcast International, Inc. (OTCBB: BCST.OB) and Vivicast Media jointly announced their alliance today from OTT Con 2012. The agreement calls for joint services to be offered to mutual customers and partners who deliver next-generation IPTV and OTT solution offerings.

The race to bring an expanded lineup of video broadcast programming to users over a variety of mobile devices and IP-based networks is heating up and the driving distinction for television, broadcast, and service providers is the diversity and breadth of their channel lineup and content offerings. IPTV providers and Content Services Providers must break out of their pre-programmed, structured lineups to enable custom menu choices made available to any deivce over any IP network.

Vivicast boasts the industry's leading lineup of programming and content from sources around the globe. Its unique approach enables providers to build custom packages and complimentary programming to be delivered Over-The-Top to end users anywhere over any network. And now that invaluable video content will be treated by CodecSys™ from Broadcast International and delivered at dramatically lower bitrates with much higher quality.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed but the solution is immediately available and under evaluation by several joint customers and prospects.

Stuart Smitherman, CEO of Vivicast noted, "We've built the most robust lineup of programming content for IPTV and OTT network providers in the industry. It is critical to protect the value of our offerings by ensuring the final user enjoys the highest quality viewing experience possible, regardless of how the access or view the content. CodecSys ensures that every program, every stream, on every device is delivered with Cinema-Quality Video at the lowest bandwidth possible. It delivers tremendous network efficiencies while improving the viewing experience of our content".

Steve Jones, General Manager of the CodecSys Division added "Our customers are under constant battle to retain their subscribers and one of the most compelling means to do so is to deliver a broader and customizable lineup of programming choices. Vivicast can instantly rejuvenate a providers offerings which will secure customer loyalty, prevent attrition, and stave off competitive threats. Their turn-key approach, coupled with our platform provides a streamlined OTT solution that can be deployed in very short order".

About Broadcast International, Inc.

Broadcast International is a leading provider of video-powered broadcast solutions, including IP, and digital satellite, Internet streaming and other types of wired/wireless network distribution. BI's patented CodecSys software is a breakthrough, multi-codec video compression technology that cuts video bandwidth requirements over satellite, cable, IP and wireless networks. By slashing bandwidth needs, CodecSys enables a new generation of applications such as streaming video to cell phones, and offers unprecedented price/ performance benefits for existing applications such as HD video.

Broadcast International is a public company (OTC BB: BCST) headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. On the Web www.brin.com and www.codecsys.com

About Vivicast Media

Vivicast Media is the greatest source for Over-The-Top, mobile , CATV and IPTV programming. The company is leading the way for the changing world of entertainment programming with a vast mix of sports, music, 3D and entertainment programming aimed at satisfying today's multi-screen requirements. As a multi-screen and multi-national content licensor, Vivicast Media also holds exclusive content licensing rights for certain networks that can be made available to qualified video operators in the US and internationally.

On the Web www.vivicast.com

