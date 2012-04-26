Oxygen DCT Announces New 5” Camera Monitor Range

Oxygen DCT has expanded its award winning Evolution Pro P3 monitor range to include four new high performance 5” camera monitors targeted at production and on-camera applications.

These versatile monitors have been designed to address a market segment dominated by lower quality displays but combining functionality, picture performance and pricing into ‘next generation’ monitoring. There are four different models in the range suited for use on high end television and film cameras such as the Red One and ARRI Alexa and also equally at home on DSLR cameras such as the popular Canon 5D and 7D.

All four 5” models have the same high quality signal processing and LCD screen to give sharp, detailed images with clarity and colour accuracy. The range of features and facilities is exceptional extensive and designed specifically for camera work, accommodating broadcast formats up to 1080p/50 as a 3G signal or HDMI.

Steve Hathaway, Managing Director of Oxygen DCT, says: “Like all of the monitors in our award winning Evolution Pro P3 series, these new 5” film and television monitors are feature rich, which ensures that wherever you are you’ll always have the best monitoring tools available, immediately at your disposal. The picture quality of these monitors is really exceptional - all Evolution Pro P3 displays provide very accurate colourimetry with fast response time and outstanding pixel by pixel motion interpolation, eliminating the noise and artefacts often associated with inferior displays.”

Oxygen DCT’s Evolution Pro P3 series use new LCD’s that build on extensive experience and a highly successful pedigree through valuable user feedback. It is this attention to detail that has made Evolution Pro P3 such a success with television crews and production companies world-wide.

The new monitors encompass an HDMI-only model that is ideal for DSLR users, through to a top end version offering 3G HD/SDI for 1080p signals. This model also includes internal HDMI to HD/SDI conversion allowing the monitor output to be used on larger film and broadcast productions. All of the models in the 5” range have a variety of camera production facilities such as focus assist and false colour, waveform display, vectorscope display, daylight mode, 8 channel audio metering, DSLR and native zoom, markers and freeze frame. The OFM050-SCH model is unique as it has a high brightness function with 1000nit output allowing the monitor to be used in bright sunshine.

With low power consumption and a starting price point of just £369, these lightweight monitors are the perfect complement to any cameraman’s kit, regardless of the camera used.

-ends-

About Oxygen DCT:

Oxygen DCT is a broadcasts systems solutions provider with a deep knowledge and understanding of the broadcast and professional media markets. This dynamic organisation has amassed in just over five years, a very extensive and comprehensive products portfolio of over 3000 carefully designed broadcast and production products that represent the pinnacle of engineering excellence. Oxygen DCT was the first company in the broadcast industry to fully implement online facilities for its customers and its unique, comprehensive online ordering facility automatically configures equipment systems for customers, saving time and provides industry professionals with the convenience of immediate online pricing. The 'one-stop-shop' website caters for the smallest requirements whilst also allowing users to prepare their own quotes and place orders online with immediate order confirmation. Oxygen DCT also provides advice, support and expertise as part of its ‘life cycle’ care scheme, ensuring that customers are fully serviced throughout their career life cycles.