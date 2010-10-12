CLASS ON DEMAND SHIPS “COMPLETE TRAINING FOR ADOBE PREMIERE PRO CS5”

From editing to output, the second of four new training titles from Class on Demand’s new Adobe CS5 training series is a comprehensive overview of the popular new editing suite

Hoffman Estates, IL – October 12, 2010 – Class on Demand™, a provider of professional educational products for creative and IT markets, is pleased to announce “Complete Training for Adobe Premiere Pro CS5”; the second of four Class on Demand titles centered around the Adobe® Creative Suite® 5 (CS5) family. Available in both DVD-ROM and streaming video delivery format through the exciting new Class on Demand Online Learning Platform, “Complete Training for Adobe Premiere Pro CS5” offers new and advanced users a comprehensive and in-depth training experience in the new CS5 workflow to create stunning and flawless media for any project.

Instructed by Emmy®-winning Adobe expert, Tim Kolb, the 8.5 hour training is broken down into 10 logical segments, covering CS5 features ranging from editing, to audio, creating titles, new features, Adobe® Premiere Pro®, Adobe® Encore®, and Adobe® Bridge®. The Class on Demand training methodology provides a modular approach to learning the ins-and-outs of the newest Adobe Creative Suite release, giving users the option to pick and choose the components they want to focus on.

Class on Demand Adobe Training Sponsors

“Complete Training for Adobe Premiere Pro CS5” is sponsored by a variety of well-known design and production giants, including Borix FX, NVIDIA, Tiffen, and Suite Imagery. Specializing in everything from visual effects, to visual computing technologies, to imaging software and animation services, each company has a launch page from the DVD home menu where Tim Kolb describes their respective products and demonstrates how they can be utilized with CS5.

Sponsor Highlights

• Boris FX -

A leading developer of integrated graphics and effects technology; Tim Kolb discusses their product, Boris Continuum Complete 7 AE, a comprehensive set of over 200 plug-in filters.

“Boris FX is proud to sponsor such a comprehensive training for Adobe users. We hope that in addition to learning about the powerful features of the Creative Suite itself, users will realize the benefits of Boris Continuum Complete for effects creation,” Boris Yamnitsky, President and Founder, Boris FX.

• NVIDIA -

A world leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphics processing unit (GPU); Tim Kolb discusses how to unlock the power of Adobe® Creative Suite® 5 Production Premium software with NVIDIA® Quadro solutions to get blazing fast performance and smooth, fluid interactivity. If you are a creative artist, designer, or video professional, you can accelerate your full post-production workflow and infuse your project with creative inspiration with NVIDIA® professional graphics solutions.

“Only NVIDIA GPUs are designed and certified to boost the performance of Adobe Creative Suite 5 Production Premium, featuring Adobe Premiere Pro CS5. We strongly support the Class on Demand training series as an excellent resource for production pros to learn how to best harness the features and benefits our GPUs offer to help them save time, and maximize their productivity,” says Andrew Cresci, General Manager, Vertical Market Solutions, NVIDIA.

• Tiffen -

A leading manufacturer and supplier of photographic filters and lens accessories for the consumer/professional imaging, motion picture and broadcast television industries; Tim Kolb discusses Tiffen Dfx Creative Digital Effects software plug-ins for After Effects/Premiere Pro and Photoshop, which feature Tiffen’s award winning optical filters digitally emulated, as well as a host of other special effects.

“It’s no secret that Adobe offers the most popular imaging and post-production applications for working professionals today. With the feature sets now available in Adobe CS5, such as 64-bit capability, it was important for us to define how our Dfx software easily integrates into any demanding workflow. Being featured in this tutorial was a no-brainer. It’s the ideal method of presenting why our software is a must have tool,” says Hilary Araujo, Vice President of Marketing, The Tiffen Company.

• Suite Imagery -

An animation company that produces custom and royalty free video graphics; Tim Kolb discusses ActionBacks, a royalty free motion graphics library containing more than 2,000 individual clips. All animation volumes are available to download or shipped on DVD.

“Class on Demand offers the best training resources in the industry, and ActionBacks is proud to be a sponsor of this production,” says Matthew R. Nelson, President and Director, Suite Imagery. “This training program will provide users with a strong working knowledge of Adobe software, along with powerful resources to complimentary tools, providing the ultimate learning experience on video editing.”

For additional information Class on Demand’s “Complete Training for Adobe Premiere Pro CS5,” please visit: http://www.classondemand.net/media/adobe-training/PProCS5.aspx.

Pricing and Availability

“Complete Training for Adobe Premiere Pro CS5” is available via the Class on Demand website (http://www.classondemand.com) for $149.95 USD.

About Class on Demand

Class on Demand is a leading producer of education and training programs. Its products and services address the needs of individuals, professionals and corporate training. Current programs cover a broad spectrum of content including video capture and editing, computer animation, federally mandated training, IT, customized corporate training and vocational education. Please visit http://www.classondemand.com for additional information.

All trademarks, company names and products are the property of their respective holders.

Class on Demand is a registered trademark of Class on Demand, Incorporated.

