Full Service Advertising Agency, Doner, Implements Fairlight For Post Production Needs

DETROIT, Michigan - To create brand identity for high-end clients such as Serta, Pennzoil and others, Detroit-based full-service advertising agency, Doner, relies on Fairlight's Constellation console and recently upgraded to the CC-1 FPGA media engine for all in-house post-production needs.

Some of Doner's most notable work can be seen in the popular commercials for Serta with the counting sheep and their work with Choice Hotels and other high end brands. Doner's work ranges from television and radio to video production for client presentations.

Doner recently upgraded both of its studios with the CC-1 media engine, allowing more flexibility and support while also allowing members of the Doner team to work in both studios utilizing the same console. "With Doner having a variety of clients, every day is different," states Ken Warzybok, Senior Audio Engineer, Doner. "Doner encourages creative input at every level from concept to post-production. Being in-house, we actually get to see a project grow from its original concept and we continue to assist in the creative evolution of the idea all the way to the final product."

One aspect of the Constellation that Warzybok has taken a liking to is the ability to use plug-ins as a mix function or clip function. "I find this really handy because it allows flexibility in how I want to finesse the mix," Warzybok says.

When copying a clip, Warzybok mentioned that it is extremely useful for the automation to be copied with it. "This is great when working on a commercial with alternate versions. It saves me a great amount of time, knowing that the automation has followed every element for consistent levels and dynamics among versions."

Warzybok explained that while working on a series of spots for Pennzoil he was working with multiple sound design tracks, which were utilized in several TV and radio spots. "We were able to position the sound effects in each of the spots without altering the integrity of the original mix levels and plug-in processing, thanks to the ability to copy automation by clip."

The board is very intuitive for the entire Doner team, Warzybok adds. "With so many options, I don't have to adjust my thinking to the software. We all have different backgrounds, so it helps that we can work on the same projects while doing things our own way. With deadlines to meet, sharing projects between studios happens frequently. With Fairlight, the process is seamless and I can be confident that as we pick up each other's projects, the information, elements, and automation will remain intact."

It's the little things that give Doner the confidence to continue with Fairlight throughout the years, such as the System Mix safety guard. "It's a great safety net if you didn't happen to save the last mix. It came in handy recently when I needed to restore a six-year old project," Warzybok adds. "Everything was precisely the same as when it was last worked on."

As far as service, the very few problems that the Doner team has had have been resolved as quickly as possible. "All it takes is a phone call, Fairlight's support team connects to our system directly and fixes the problem remotely with no hold up to us or our clients," Warzybok summed up.

About FairlightUS:

FairlightUS is headquartered in New Jersey USA and is the exclusive distributor for Fairlight products in the North American market. Fairlight has been at the forefront of digital audio development since its inception in 1975. Fairlight designs and manufactures media creation tools including digital audio recording, editing and mixing systems for standard and high definition audio post, broadcast and music production applications. www.fairlightus.com

About Fairlight:

Headquartered in Sydney, Australia Fairlight designs and manufactures media production systems powered by the company's groundbreaking CC-1 FPGA digital processing engine. The Fairlight product range includes EVO, Xynergi and the new PyxisG2, all of which feature in the world's leading broadcasters, commercial post facilities, music studios and film production studios. Fairlight has a rich tradition of innovation and development and is at the forefront of green computing technology.

About Doner

Based in Detroit, Doner is a member of the MDC Partners network and serves clients including ADT, AutoTrader.com, Avery Dennison, Choice Hotels International, Chrysler Group LLC, The Coca-Cola Company, The Coleman Company, Cox Communications, DuPont, Harman, Serta, Sherwin Williams, Shell Lubricants and The UPS Store. With over $1 billion in billings Doner has built on its strong creative legacy to create a modern, integrated creative network with offices in Detroit, Cleveland, London and Newport Beach. As a full-service, performance-driven agency, Doner focuses on creating ideas that change the destiny of brands through creativity.