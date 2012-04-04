Image Systems renamed Digital Vision

There’s an old expression: you shouldn't throw away the baby with the bathwater.

That’s the lesson the folks at Digital Vision—a supplier of restoration, color grading, and mastering technology used in feature film and broadcast content creation—appear to have learned the hard way. After acquiring a motion analysis and film scanning company called Image Systems in 2010, and then completing the deal by last year’s NAB Show, the companies said it would use the “Image Systems” moniker and divide the combined organization into three business units—Media, Motion and Defense.

At the time it was stated that the name change and organizational structure was intended to reinforce the company’s focus on developing and selling solutions across global markets. Digital Vision’s popular Nucoda, Phoenix and Golden Eye Scanners product lines continued to be sold under the Media Business Unit.

Now it appears the company has had a change of heart (and a lot of confused customers) and is changing the Media Business Unit name back to Digital Vision.

Mikael Jacobsson, who is a major shareholder in Image Systems, had served as CEO but will now be replaced by company veteran Hans Isoz, while Kelvin Bolah will now serve as Managing Director, replacing Martin Bennett. Isoz has served on the Company’s Board since 2010 and Bolah has spent seven years with Digital Vision, serving as worldwide vice president of sales since 2005.

“There is heritage and value in the Digital Vision name,” Isoz said. “For over two decades, Digital Vision has been the world leader in providing the best technology for the broadcast and post production marketplace. Our customers have been fiercely loyal to our products from the launch of DVNR to the latest releases of Nucoda and Phoenix and look forward to what’s coming from us. It is time to restore a brand name that is so respected and well known.”

At this year’s NAB Show (in booth #SL 6310), the company will show a series of new automated restoration workflow and expanded color-grading solutions. The integration of the Digital Vision Golden Eye III scanner with Phoenix restoration software gives users the ability to automate film scans for simple preservation and to also restore valuable content in the same process. It will also demonstrate new automated "Auto Color & Align tools” within the Nucoda product for stereoscopic 3-D projects. These tools enable users to automatically match 3D cameras, with advanced motion estimation technology providing morphing and color matching capabilities.

“In times of global economic disruption and digital transformation, our community looks to established companies for tools that help them succeed,” he said.