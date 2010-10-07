PPC SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2010 Preview

PPC(R)

SCTE Cable-Tec Expo(R) 2010 Preview

PPC(R) at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo(R) 2010:

PPC(R) is focused on the improvement of the connector/cable interface for the cable, satellite, and telecommunications industries, and for more than 65 years, the company has offered easy-to-use, intuitive solutions for the cable market. Continuing this trend at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo(R) 2010, the company will unveil its new SignalTight(TM) and SignalTight Aqua lines of high-quality connectors and jumpers, which provide a higher-integrity network by eliminating degradation issues resulting from loose connections and moisture ingress. Also on display will be PPC's Perfect Flex(TM) line of broadband coaxial cable for future-proof installation and its patent-pending MoCA(R) filters.

In addition, the company's Vendor Management Interface (VMI) provides its customers with a software tool for enhanced inventory management to keep stock down, and the Entry Series(TM) of ports for multiservice drop installations reduces install time and ensures high reliability by eliminating 60 percent of failure points.

For service providers, the solution-based products from PPC dramatically reduce service calls and are bolstered by PPC's Tech Advantage training and Tools for Life(TM) educational and tool replacement program to increase reliability in every installation while lowering operational expenses and customer churn.

PPC(R) Products on Display at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo(R) 2010:

SignalTight(TM) Continuity Connectors and Jumpers

At the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo(R) 2010, PPC(R) will showcase its new SignalTight(TM) continuity connectors. The innovative devices employ a unique feature to prevent RFI ingress and maintain constant signal continuity even when the nut is loose. SignalTight creates an optimal connection and reduces network degradation issues and service calls due to a less-than-finger-tight connection.

SignalTight technology is combined with PPC's future-proof Perfect Flex(TM) broadband coaxial cables in the SignalTight drop jumpers. Perfect for self-install kits, the SignalTight jumpers offer electrical performance of up to 3 GHz for future-ready installation while minimizing the number of self-installs that turn into truck rolls. The jumpers are offered with or without a SimplEX(R) adapter in lengths of 36 and 72 inches.

SignalTight(TM) Aqua Universal Compression Connectors With Integrated Port Seal

Moisture ingress, and the resulting center conductor corrosion, is one of the leading causes of connector-related service calls. Port seals are very effective in protecting against moisture; however, technicians often forget to put one on, install the wrong size, or install it backwards, all of which can result in a service call. To eliminate moisture-related service calls, SignalTight(TM) Aqua connectors feature an integrated port seal, so they cannot be forgotten or put on backwards. The unique design of the silicone seal adapts to long and short ports, making it impossible to install the wrong size.

PPC(R) Perfect Flex(TM) Line of Broadband Coaxial Cables

The Perfect Flex(TM) line of broadband coaxial cables incorporates PPC(R)'s extensive knowledge of the cable industry into a cost-effective, high-performance line of coaxial cable products. The Perfect Flex Coaxial Cable offers electrical performance of up to 3 GHz for future-ready installation, micro-crack resistance with superior flexibility, advanced corrosion inhibitors for lasting quality, ANSI/SCTE 74 2003 (SCTE specification for braided 75-ohm flexible RF coaxial drop cable) and NEC compliance, and CATV and CATVR usability. Perfect Flex Coaxial Cables are also made from 100 percent RoHS-compliant material, using the latest eco-friendly manufacturing processes.

MoCA(R) Tight(TM) Weather-Sealed Filter and MoCA Ground Block Plus Filter

As in-home networking service continues to grow, so does the need to provide subscribers with the security needed and the multiroom DVR experience expected. A leader in connector and filter technology for more than 65 years, PPC(R) will showcase its line of patent-pending MoCA(R) filters at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo(R) 2010.

The PPC MoCA filter includes an integrated weather seal, ensuring long-term stability and protection against corrosion. The MoCA ground block combines a ground block and MoCA filter into a single device. Fewer connection points and less chance of tampering make PPC's newest line of MoCA filters something every tech-savvy home needs to get a multiroom DVR system ready faster and more safely.

All trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Company Background

With more patents in connector technology than any other company worldwide, PPC(R) has pioneered many of the advancements available in the industry today and is a proven leader in the design and manufacture of connector and related technology for the telecommunications, satellite, and wireless industries around the globe. PPC's innovations include the universal compression connector, which is widely used by all major cable TV and satellite companies; the Entry Series(TM) solution for multiservice drop installations; the 50-ohm compression connector for the wireless industry; and the only locking HDMI connector for professional and home installation. Headquartered in East Syracuse, N.Y., PPC also has locations in Denver, Toronto, Denmark, St. Kitts, and China. More information is available at www.ppc-online.com.

