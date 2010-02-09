XenData to Launch Cost Effective LTO Digital Video Archive System at NAB 2010

Walnut Creek, CA, February 09, 2010 – XenData® (www.xendata.com), the leading provider of digital video archive software to the media and entertainment industry, today announced the launch of its X800, a new cost effective archiving system that stores video files on LTO data tape. XenData X800 is the latest addition to the XenData family of digital archiving solutions and supports a wide range of workflows for video production, post-production and long-term digital video archiving.

To be showcased at this year’s NAB Expo, the X800 system has an external 800GB LTO-4 tape drive that connects to a Windows7 desktop or tower computer. The key to the solution is XenData’s new XenData6 software which provides easy to use archive, restore and tape management functionality. Archiving to LTO tape is as easy as dragging and dropping files and folders to the tape drive using Windows Explorer. Similarly, files and folders may be restored from tape by dragging and dropping to any available local logical drive or network share.

The XenData X800 is packed with a rich set of functionality and benefits including:

-Support for LTO-4 tape cartridges and Fast File Transfers – LTO-4 provides 800 GB per tape which represents about 35 hours at DV50; a long archival life of 30 years; and provides excellent performance delivering archive and restore rates at many times real-time

-Archive and Restore via Drag and Drop - XenData6 software archives to and restores from LTO tape using Windows Explorer and allows the transfer of files to and from LTO by using drag and drop or copy and paste, so files can be easily archived to tape from any accessible logical letter drive or network share.

-Maintains Original Folder Structure and Support for all File Types - Allows the seamless transfer of nested folder structures to and from LTO tape and supports all file types including non-video files.

-Supports an Unlimited Number of Offline Tapes - Manages a large offline LTO tape archive, as it displays contents and allows searching of an unlimited number of offline tapes that are retained ‘on the shelf.’

-Compatible with XenData’s Archive Server Solutions – Together, they support a wide range of workflows including the transfer of video files from solid state camera data stores, such as P2, to a server based post production environment.

-Tape is Self-Describing – Easy Transfer between Systems – A contents catalog is written at the end of the LTO tapes which makes it fast and easy to move tapes from one system to another.

-Writes in POSIX tar Format - Files are written to data tape using the open standard POSIX tar format so files can be restored for decades to come using a wide range of native Linux and Unix operating systems, Microsoft Services for Unix, as well as XenData software.

-Files May Span Tapes - Allows files to be spanned across multiple tapes. This is particularly useful for very large video files.

“XenData has prided itself on addressing the often unique needs of the media and entertainment industry. The market’s dynamics have changed significantly over the last couple of years or so as more and more customers want to lower costs yet continue investing in high quality solutions,” said Dr. Phil Storey, co-founder and CEO of XenData. “With XenData X800, we are now in a position to give our customers the best of both worlds: quality solutions that guarantee performance, reliability and cost-effectiveness.”

“XenData is future-proofing its customers’ valuable video assets. XenData uses the open standard POSIX tar tape format. This open standard format for writing to data tape has been widely used for over 20 years, enabling broadcasters to future-proof their storage and archiving facilities without running the risk of getting locked into proprietary technology,” added Storey.

X800 System Components and Pricing:

The X800 system consists of the following components: XenData6 software, external LTO-4 tape drive with a SAS interface, PCIe SAS card, 2m SAS cable, 800 GB tape cartridge, LTO cleaning cartridge, user manual. The MSRP for the X800 system is $4,950.

X800 at NAB 2010:

X800 systems will be demonstrated for the first time on the XenData booth - N6609 - in the North Hall.

About XenData:

XenData is a leading provider of digital video archiving software tailored specifically to serve the media and entertainment industry. XenData’s solutions provide the high-performance and functionality required to meet today and tomorrow’s demanding digital video applications. XenData software is built on industry standards, providing a standard file system interface and archiving to data tape using the POSIX tar format. TV stations, media service providers, post production organizations and global broadcasters using XenData standards based approach are able to benefit from significant cost-savings, ease of integration with other standards-based systems as well as long-term assured access to their video files. With over 275 digital video archive servers installed worldwide, XenData is trusted by some of the largest broadcasters and networks including the BBC, Televisa, Warner Brothers and the UK’s Channel Four. For more information visit: www.xendata.com