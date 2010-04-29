DENON® PROFESSIONAL INTRODUCES DN-V500BD BLU-RAY PLAYER FOR THE SOUND CONTRACTOR AND SYSTEMS INTEGRATOR MARKET

ITASCA, IL, April 28, 2010 — Denon® Professional announces the introduction of its DN-V500BD Professional Reference Blu-ray/DVD Player, designed to meet the needs of sound contractors and systems integrators. The DN-V500BD is designed for applications where the best-possible video and audio quality is required, and offers ease of installation, versatile playback capabilities and reliability under the most demanding conditions.

The Denon DN-V500BD provides HDMI™ 1.3a, 1080p/24-bit video with Deep Color and x.v Color support, along with High-Bit-Rate audio output. It employs an Anchor Bay VRS high-bit interlace-to-progressive scan converter and scaler and Denon’s High Picture Quality Circuitry to deliver superlative picture quality from DVD discs. In addition, the DN-V500BD provides BD-Live Profile 2.0, AVCHD and DivX HD support, and includes an HDMI Source Direct mode to output the native resolution of a Blu-ray Disc.

The player features Dolby® TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus and DTS-HD Master Audio™ decoding, and can output these formats via its HDMI or 7.1-channel analog outputs, complete with full bass management for integration into legacy systems. The DN-V500BD also has a 2-channel audio output and utilizes 24-bit/192kHz audio D/A converters for high-resolution audio reproduction.

The DN-V500BD plays back Blu-ray, BD-Rom (BD-Video), DVD-Video, DVD+R/RW and DVD-R/RW with support of VR mode discs, audio CDs, CD-R/RW, MP3, Windows Media® Audio (WMA), JPEG-written CD-R/RWs, Kodak® Picture CD and Fuji Color CD discs.

The DN-V500BD offers a host of installation-friendly features. Its Remote In/Out connection enables integration with other Denon components, and its RS-232c control port allows for integration and full management with any Crestron™ or AMX™ control system. Navigating the player is easy thanks to its on-screen Graphical User Interface (GUI) and included Glo-key IR remote control. An Ethernet port allows for future BD-Live and firmware updates. The DN-V500BD comes with a 3RU rack-mount kit for standard 19-inch rack installation.

Many Blu-ray titles come with the ability to unlock bonus content, and the DN-V500BD’s Ethernet port and BD-Live Profile 2.0 support allow this capability. Content can be accessed remotely over the Internet, downloaded, and stored for playback via the unit’s front panel-mounted SD slot and an SD card. Additionally, the SD slot can be used to play back MP3, WMA and JPEG files as well as AVCHD video files.

The DN-V500BD is extremely rugged and reliable, featuring a center-mounted drive mechanism with a low center of gravity for optimum stability, multi-layer chassis construction for rigidity and freedom from vibration-induced distortion, and many additional refinements.

The Denon Professional DN-V500BD Professional Reference Blu-ray/DVD Player is available now with a U.S. MSRP of $999.99.

DN-V500BD key features:

• HDMI 1.3a 1080p/24-bit video output with deep color, x.v. color support and high-bit-rate

audio output

• Full support of Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus and DTS-HD Master Audio

• Upconverts DVD-Video discs to 1080p

• Plays back Blu-ray, BD-Rom (BD-Video), DVD-Video, DVD+R/RW and DVD-R/RW with support of VR mode discs, audio CDs, CD-R/RW, MP3, Windows Media Audio (WMA), JPEG-written CD-R/RW, Kodak Picture CD and Fuji Color CD discs

• BD-Live support (Profile 2.0)

• AVCHD and DivX HD support

• HDMI Source Direct Mode

• HDMI with Consumer Electronics Control (CEC)

• Ethernet port for BD-Live and firmware updates

• IR and RS-232c serial control

• 3RU rack kit included

• HDMI, component and composite video outputs

• HDMI, and 7.1-channel and 2-channel analog audio outputs

• Easy to operate Graphical User Interface (GUI)

• Included Glo-key remote control

• Can unlock bonus Blu-ray Disc content via Ethernet port, BD-Live Profile 2.0 support and SD

card

• Front-panel SD card slot enables MP3, WMA JPEG file and AVCHD video file playback

