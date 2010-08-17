FUTURE MEDIA CONCEPTS ANNOUNCES 6TH ANNUAL EDITORS RETREAT

Five-days of intensive and interactive training for advanced TV, film and video editors heads to the “Big Easy”; Exclusive retreat atmosphere fosters creativity and challenges post-production elite

New York, NY – August 17, 2010 – Future Media Concepts (FMC), the premier authorized digital media training organization for post-production, broadcast, and content creators, is now accepting applications for their 6th annual Editors Retreat, held this year in historic New Orleans from February 16���20, 2011. Produced in association with the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), the annual Editors Retreat is known for its prolific creative atmosphere, buzzing with the energy and ingenuity of the industry’s top TV, film and video editors. "Since I started going to the FMC Editor's Retreat three years ago, it has become my most anticipated event of the year,” comments Mitch Jacobson, director and editor, Category-5 Studios. “Great tech talk with the ‘Big Brains’ plus a getaway to a really cool place and tons of freebies equals more fun than any editor can handle. I have never been disappointed...it's worth every penny.”

Filling the same streets as Mardi Gras, this year’s Retreat promises to be an editor’s dream getaway; fostering creative and technical expression through advanced, comprehensive training sessions in the latest technology trends taking the industry by storm. Presented by industry thought-leaders and award-winning editors, the New Orleans Editors Retreat will feature trending editing techniques and tools, including stereoscopic 3D and DSLR video, as well as the most efficient tips and techniques to maximize creativity and efficiency on Adobe®, Apple® and Avid® software and workflows.

“The annual Editors Retreat has become a professional playground for some of the most well-known and influential editors in the industry,” comments Ben Kozuch, president and co-founder, FMC. “Groundbreaking brainstorming sessions, a highly creative environment, and the chance to network with the industry’s top players makes the retreat a positive, career-enhancing experience for all involved. This year’s retreat features over-the-top sessions in everything from ‘Smart Marketing for Social Media,’ to ‘Best of Class Hardware,’ while keynote and peer presentations are sure to impress. We are thrilled to hold the event in the artistic and vibrant community of New Orleans and look forward to working with attendees to achieve and promote creative greatness.”

Editors Retreat 2011 – Expanding Your Horizons

This year’s 5-day, 4-night Retreat offers attendees over 30 comprehensive training sessions and presentations in the latest workflow technologies, emerging trends and creative thought processes. Training sessions are designed for advanced editors looking to perfect their mastership of chosen digital tools, while collecting valuable feedback from their peers from new ideas and creative concepts. The 2011 agenda is jam-packed with thought-provoking and inspirational sessions focused on the business, creative and technical aspects of the post-production industry. Sessions include but are not limited to:

• Cost-Effective 3D Stereoscopic Production – Is It Here? Can You Shoot 3D today? What’s Out There?

• Smart Marketing for Social Media: Using Social Media Without Annoying Your Friends and Clients

• 5 Steps to Transition to Producer: Moving Into Producing – Expand Your Horizons

• Audio Post – Notes of a Sound Editor: Step-by-Step – From Editorial Fine Cut to Audio Finish

• DSLR And You: POST Workflows

Award-winning editors and industry gurus will be on-site to share their experiences and success stories with Retreat attendees, as well as present the latest tips and techniques for achieving success in the field. Featured keynote presenters and industry guests from last year’s Retreat included Chris Nelson, editor of the immensely successful Madmen and Lost television series.

The Editors Retreat is also a prime opportunity for industry editors to network with peers and fellow creative and technical thinkers. The Retreat’s casual and discussion-oriented atmosphere encourages the sharing of ideas and knowledge, often sparking innovative new ideas and the industry’s next greatest technology trend. This year’s event includes a variety of social outings and gatherings including, scheduled cocktail parties and dinners, the 5th Annual Poker Tournament, and a paddle wheeler cruise down the Mississippi River.

Editors Retreat 2011 Details

The 2011 Editors Retreat will be held at the Wyndham Riverfront New Orleans Hotel, located at 701 Convention Center Boulevard, New Orleans, LA. Editors of all genres, including TV, video, film, corporate communication or government, are eligible to attend; however a minimum of 5 years extensive professional experience is required to apply. Pricing varies per package, but applicants can reduce their total cost by $500, from now up until December 1st, by preparing a Peer Presentation on an industry topic of your choice. Presentations are limited to 75 minutes, and can address or utilize any industry platform. Past examples include:

• Producing from the Editor's Chair: The Hurricane Katrina Project by Stig Daniels (Avid)

• Cutting the Independent Film by Abba Shapiro (Final Cut Pro)

• Documentary Work and Workflow by Steve Audette (Avid)

For complete application and registration options and information, please visit: http://editorsretreat.com/register.htm.

For more information on the Editors Retreat, including schedules, speakers, and sponsorship opportunities, please visit: http://editorsretreat.com/.

About Future Media Concepts

In 1994, Jeff Rothberg and Ben Kozuch launched Future Media Concepts as the world's first Avid Authorized Training Center. Over the years, FMC expanded its curriculum to become the nation's premier digital media training organization, representing the leading software manufacturers, including Adobe, Apple, Autodesk, Avid, Boris FX, Digidesign®, NewTek® and Softimage®. In addition, FMC is a leading producer of educational-rich conferences and expositions for the production and postproduction industries including the NAB Post|Production World Conference in Vegas.FMC has established state-of-the-art training centers in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Orlando, Chicago and Dubai, with onsite training worldwide and Online courses available to users anywhere. For more information regarding classes and upcoming events please visit www.fmctraining.com.

Press Contact

To schedule a press briefing, please contact Cara Zambri or Janice Dolan at:

Zazil Media Group

Cara Zambri

(p) +1 617 817 6559

(email) cara@zazilmediagroup.com

Zazil Media Group

Janice Dolan

(p) +1 617 817 6595

(email) janice@zazilmediagroup.com