Linear Acoustic(R) Provides Audio Support for the Golden Globes(R) Broadcast

AERO.qc(TM) Delivers Again in Award Show's Mobile Television Production Setup

LANCASTER, Pa. -- March 30, 2011 -- Linear Acoustic, the leader in television audio control from production to transmission, supplied two AERO.qc(TM) Audio Quality Controllers for use on "The 68th Annual Golden Globe(R) Awards" ceremony, which was broadcast live on NBC on Jan. 16, 2011 from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The two AERO.qc units were employed in NEP Broadcasting's Denali Summit DTV truck. The units were used to ensure a high-quality 5.1 channel version of the production's mix, which was delivered to NBC's HD viewers while providing a pristine 2.0 downmix for the stereo HD and the stereo SD audiences.

David Crivelli, the technical supervisor/engineer-in-charge of the telecast for the past eight years, has used Linear Acoustic upmixing technology on previous shows. Last year, Crivelli and production mixer Mark King opted to use the newer Linear Acoustic AERO.qc on the show broadcast.

"By using the AERO.qc units, installed by Denali engineer Hugh Healy, mixer Mark King could make a 5.1 mix for the viewing audience that would downmix properly for the HD stereo viewer," explained Crivelli. "Mark was able to focus on the most important component for us, which was the creative balance of the event in his stereo 2-mix.

"The rehearsals for the pre-show red carpet segment and the main show were routed through the Linear Acoustic units initially," said Crivelli. "That allowed the mixers to set their stereo mixes in a way that the 5.1 that was being upmixed was pleasing, and the downmix was what they expected. By the time they got to air, the mixers could comfortably monitor one component -- stereo, 5.1, or downmixed stereo -- and listen to what they were doing, knowing that the other two components were as they expected them to be."

Depending on the application, AERO.qc provides reference quality UPMAX(R) and UPMAX II 5.1 channel upmixing, loudness metering, and optional 5.1-channel multistage AEROMAX(R) loudness control. Operator intervention can range from full manual control of measurement and audio adjustment to highly automated processing that requires little oversight. Full-color front-panel metering provides comprehensive real-time loudness indication. Options include Dolby(R) E/AC-3 decoding, AERO-style multiband loudness and dynamic range control, and multichannel analog output with speaker EQ. HD/SD-SDI and AES I/O plus dual power supplies are standard.

"The 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards" was seen in more than 160 countries worldwide and is one of the few awards ceremonies that span both television and motion picture achievements. The special was produced by dick clark productions in association with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

More information about Linear Acoustic is available at www.linearacoustic.com.

# # #

About Linear Acoustic(R):

Linear Acoustic(R) is the leading authority in television audio control from production to transmission. The company designs and manufactures the AERO(TM) range of audio processing and loudness control solutions, UPMAX(R) upmixing and downmixing solutions, the LQ-1000(TM) Loudness Quality Monitor, and MetaMAX(TM) metadata processing products. Linear Acoustic licenses and OEMs key technologies to other companies in the broadcast industry. The company is actively involved in standards and practices creation as a member of the ATSC (Advanced Television Systems Committee) and as a sustaining member of SMPTE (Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers). Linear Acoustic was recognized by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences with a 2010 Technical Emmy(R) award for the audio/metadata loudness control technology in AERO.calm. More information about Linear Acoustic is available at www.linearacoustic.com.

All trademarks mentioned herein are acknowledged as property of their respective owners.

ENDS