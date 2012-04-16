Gepco® International Introduces TactiFlex™ Flexible Ruggedized Fiber Optic Cables at NAB 2012

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, APRIL 16, 2012 — Gepco International (NAB Booth #C8508), an industry-leading brand in professional audio and video interconnect products, is pleased to introduce and demonstrate a new line of flexible ruggedized fiber optic cables at the NAB Show April 16-19, 2012. Designed for portable applications in harsh environments, the new Gepco® Brand TactiFlex™ Flexible Ruggedized Fiber Optic Cables are tough and lightweight, yet more flexible than standard ruggedized fiber cables on the market.

Unique to TactiFlex fiber optic cables is a polyurethane outer jacket that is 30 percent more flexible while remaining abrasion-, chemical- and cut-resistant. For further damage protection and mechanical isolation, the 125µm single-mode fiber elements are coated with a 900µm, hard elastomeric, tight buffer. Available with either single-mode or multi-mode fiber, TactiFlex cables are currently offered in a distribution-type construction, which uses an aramid strength member filler for exceptional strength.

With multiple connector options to choose from, TactiFlex Flexible Fiber Optic Cable Assemblies provide a rugged, portable solution with extra flexibility. TactiFlex can be terminated with precision ST, SC, LC and FC format connectors, as well as Amphenol® T-FOCA II™ and Pierside connectors. Additionally, TactiFlex cable has been qualified for use with Neutrik® opticalCON® connectors and is ideal for use with expanded beam solutions. Machine polished, Tactiflex Cable Assemblies are available at almost any length and terminated to user specifications.

“TactiFlex Fiber Optic Cables and Assemblies deliver improved performance for portable broadcast applications,” said Joe Zajac, Sales and Applications Engineer for Gepco® Brand Products. “While TactiFlex cables can stand up to the harshest uses, their unique, flexible jacket makes them easier to maneuver than stiff, ruggedized fiber optic cables.”

TactiFlex will make its debut at NAB 2012 by running 3D-4U, Inc.’s 180-degree 3D camera in the Gepco Booth (#C8508). Through its patent-pending software and multi-sensor 180- or 360-degree camera, 3D-4U’s unique media player allows viewers to zoom in or out, pan left or right, or tilt up or down with a variety of standard interactive controllers. The immersive video technology developed by 3D-4U utilizes custom solutions designed and built by DigiMax Consulting and Gepco International.

General Cable (NYSE:BGC), a Fortune 500 Company, is a global leader in the development, design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of copper, aluminum and fiber optic wire and cable products for the energy, industrial, and communications markets. In August 2009, Gepco International was acquired by General Cable. For more information about General Cable products, please contact your local sales representative or visit our Web site at www.gepco.com or www.generalcable.com.

Gepco International has been an industry-leading brand of studio, stage and broadcast AV cables and cable assemblies for 30 years. As a complete solutions-based supplier, Gepco also offers value-added service and distribution of connectors, cable management products, patch panels, and wire and cable accessories.