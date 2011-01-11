Triveni Digital to Present on Digital TV Delivery at CCTA 2011 Annual Meeting

PRINCETON, N.J. -- Jan. 10, 2011 -- Triveni Digital today announced that Ralph Bachofen, the company's vice president of sales and head of marketing, will lead a session titled "Taking TV Delivery Digital" at the CCTA (Caribbean Cable and Telecommunications Association) 2011 Annual Meeting in Aruba. Scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 26, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., Bachofen's presentation will examine lessons learned in the transition to digital, with a focus on strategies for effectively identifying, evaluating, and resolving problems that threaten the quality of the viewing experience.

"DTV delivery is complicated, and a variety of networking, encoding, ad insertion, and transmission problems can lead to issues that cause viewers to seek other sources of content," said Bachofen. "Simple visual monitoring of the broadcast output is labor-intensive and inadequate in identifying and resolving such issues. The session at the CCTA Annual Meeting will examine strategies that broadcasters, broadband service providers, and IPTV network operators can employ for more effective testing and monitoring of the MPEG stream itself."

The CCTA 2011 Annual Meeting is being held at the Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino in Oranjestad. The Caribbean show brings together cable and telecommunications professionals to discuss common problems, find solutions, and learn about the current state and future of a rapidly evolving industry.

During the conference, "Taking TV Delivery Digital" will explore how tactical and strategic integration of MPEG analyzers and intelligent remote monitoring devices into the initial DTV infrastructure design can provide time-saving tools for identifying, localizing, and troubleshooting the stream issues that cause faults such as audio lip sync errors, loss of program information or audio channels, blocking, and black screens. Bachofen will detail how, with a smart approach to monitoring, service providers and their upstream and downstream partners can maintain agreed-upon signal-quality standards and minimize customer churn.

Bachofen has more than 15 years of experience in voice and multimedia over IP, telecommunications, and the semiconductor business. His professional career includes senior technical and marketing roles at Conexant Systems, Siemens, and Accelerated Networks. Bachofen holds an executive master's degree in business administration and a Bachelor of Science degree in telecommunication technologies. An expert on the role of metadata in the effective provision and monitoring of all varieties of DTV services, he is a frequent speaker at various industry conferences on the topics of test and measurement strategies, advanced broadcast platforms, and mobile DTV delivery.

