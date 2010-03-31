XenData and Omneon Team Up to Deliver Managed Archive Solutions for Media Production

New archive solution reduces complexity and maximizes data access and protection

XenData® (www.xendata.com), the leading provider of digital video archive software to the media and entertainment industry, today announces its partnership with Omneon. XenData and Omneon have teamed up to create a managed archive solution uniquely designed to address the media production and distribution workflow which improves efficiency, reduces complexity and lowers media storage costs.

Omneon MediaGrid is integrated with digital video archives running XenData’s X64 Edition Archive Series software. The combined solution creates an active workflow in which video assets are archived to and restored from LTO data tape. Through the new combined platform, users can update files, restore whole files or clips from files on an individual basis, search the contents of rarely accessed data tapes, or even update metadata on archived material without the disruptive process of wholesale dataset restores and tedious file management. Furthermore, the archive provides strong data protection while automatically creating multiple copies of LTO cartridges written in the open standard tape format, assuring file access for decades to come.

“Omneon pioneered the concept of central shared storage for media production and distribution with the Omneon MediaGrid active storage system, enabling facilities to eliminate multiple pools of application-specific storage and benefit from a shared central repository,” said Dave Frederick, Sr. Director, Solution Marketing of Omneon. “XenData recognized the advantage of this approach and was an early example of a MediaGrid-compatible application. The XenData Digital Archive product integrates seamlessly with the Omneon platform to create a storage space where content moves efficiently from active disk-based storage to removable, low-cost LTO data tapes and back again.”

An added advantage of Omneon and XenData joining forces is the preservation and use of metadata. Media professionals have long known that information about the media is as important as the content itself. The combination of the powerful metadata engine built into the Omneon Media Application Server, with the XenData Media Archive system’s unique three-tier storage model, provides users with the ability to archive content, search all locations, view proxies of online and offline material, retrieve required content in a media production application—all while maintaining the content’s metadata and maximizing the use of precious storage dollars.

“With the explosion in digital media and the introduction of higher-quality video formats with increased storage capacity requirements, production departments are struggling to contend with ever-expanding libraries of digital content. Balancing the need to access material with the cost of keeping that material on disk is an ongoing struggle,” said Dr. Phil Storey, co-founder and CEO of XenData. “By working in partnership with Omneon we are able to deliver an intuitive archive solution that enables media professionals to save money on storage infrastructure, reduce the time associated with searching archives and retrieving material, improve content intelligence, simplify storage administration and assure file access for decades to come.”

XenData and Omneon at NAB 2010

To learn more, visit the XenData Booth #N6609 and/or the Omneon Booth #N5106 located in the North Hall at the NAB 2010 Expo.

About Omneon Inc.

Omneon Inc. is a leading provider of scalable media server and active storage systems that optimize workflow productivity and on-air reliability for the production, distribution, and management of digital media. Omneon is a pioneer in the use of advanced IT technologies and open systems for broadcast applications, producing a modular and expandable video server architecture in the Omneon Spectrum media server. The company's Omneon MediaGrid active storage system delivers centralized content storage that is scalable in capacity, bandwidth, and media-processing power. The company has an extensive global presence with customers in more than 50 countries on six continents. Omneon is on the Web at www.omneon.com.

About XenData

XenData is a leading provider of digital video archiving software tailored specifically to serve the media and entertainment industry. XenData’s solutions provide the high-performance and functionality required to meet today and tomorrow’s demanding digital video applications. XenData software is built on industry standards, providing a standard file system interface and archiving to data tape using the POSIX tar format. TV stations, media service providers, post production organizations and global broadcasters using XenData standards based approach are able to benefit from significant cost-savings, ease of integration with other standards-based systems as well as long-term assured access to their video files. With over 275 digital video archive servers installed worldwide, XenData is trusted by some of the largest broadcasters and networks including the BBC, Televisa, Warner Brothers and the UK’s Channel Four. For more information visit: www.xendata.com