Training in 3D – January course puts theory into practice!

Principal Large Format creates unique three-day programme for ‘Advanced 3D'

Principal Large Format (PLF) is delighted to announce that it will lead a three-day training course on 3D for cinema and television next January in London. Titled ‘Advanced 3D – The National Stereoscopic 3D Training Programme’, the course is being presented by PLF in association with Talking Point and funded by the Skillset Film Skills Fund as part of A Bigger Future 2 and by Sky

.

And the first word goes to Brian Lenz – Sky’s Director of TV Product Development, who explains: “With the rapid growth of 3D gaming, cinema and the exciting launch of 3D TV, spearheaded by Sky, there are a wide range of creative and commercial opportunities. However, to position the UK as a true centre of 3D excellence, it’s essential that programme makers invest themselves in the art of 3D, so that we create world leading content. That’s why we’re supporting valuable training programmes such as this.”

The course will have two sites tailored to the differing activities and their expected attendance levels. Part 1 (Tuesday 25th January) will be held at BAFTA for a maximum of 220 attendees. The day will cover everything delegates need to know to decide if a particular project is right for 3D – whether it be a feature film, a commercial, a high-end documentary or an ‘as live’ concert performance. And, if it is right, which 3D rig you should use and the impact that your decisions have on design, post production, budget and schedule. Attendees will be also treated to networking drinks as well as a 3D screening at the end of the day.

Part 2 (Wednesday 26th and Thursday 27th January) will be held at Twickenham Studios Stage 1 for a maximum of 35 attendees, all of whom will have to have attended the opening day’s sessions at BAFTA. The Twickenham sessions will provide an intensive, hands-on, practical guide to 3D movie-making, using all the major 3D rigs as well as monitoring, recording and post-production tools. 3D equipment will be provided by On Sight, SGO Mistika, Telegenic and Mytherapy. And again, networking drinks and 3D screenings will take place on both days.

Pre-registering attendees will be given handouts, a reading list and other recommendations before the course, while all three days will feature 3D screenings and guest speakers, with refreshments available throughout and plenty of opportunities for networking.

PLF founder Phil Streather is one of the 3D world’s leading lights whose production credits include Bugs! in IMAX 3D, The London Eye 4D Experience for Merlin Entertainments, Carmen in 3D for RealD and Royal Opera House and Meerkats 3D with Oxford Scientific for National Geographic and Sky.

Streather says that the two-stage nature of the Advanced 3D course is one of the things that makes it unique. “On the first day at BAFTA the sessions will take place in a 3D cinema as a stand-alone module, and we expect to host a broad range of broadcast, movie and advertising industry professionals to discuss everything from lens choices to budget implications. Then, on days two and three, we will take a smaller group of DoPs, First ACs, VFX Supers, Editors, Directors and Producers to apply some of the insights gained on the first day to real-world 3D content production.”

Having previously run 3D master classes at NAB Las Vegas, IBC Amsterdam, the Edinburgh International Film Festival and many other events and locations, Streather feels that PLF is well-placed to give a balanced overview of current technologies and approaches to 3D production.

“I have a very practical and clean approach to 3D training,” says Streather. “Clear definitions of terms, such as convergence, parallax and depth budget, are combined with hands on experience. I then explore 3D style and storytelling through the screening and analysis of a diverse selection of 3D material. Stereography is a craft science that every head of department involved in 3D production should now become versed. Advanced 3D is proud to take its place in this important learning process.”

Skillset’s Director of Film, Neil Peplow says “3D training is at the top of the agenda for the UK Film Skills Strategy and Skillset is incredibly excited to be funding Advanced 3D alongside Sky. Principal Large Format’s pioneering training programme, delivered by top industry practitioners, will present a necessary and rich overview of 3D. Industry professionals working in the UK Film industry attending these courses will undoubtedly gain a deep, practical understanding of the economical and technological impact of 3D.”

Fees for Advanced 3D are £250 (plus VAT) for Day One only and £750 (plus VAT) for all three days; with the registration deadline being Friday 14th January. More information is available from Helen Johnson at +44 7968 381288 or helen@talkingpoint.uk.net or Phil Streather at phil@plf.cc

Principal Large Format (PLF) was founded in 1998 by present CEO Phil Streather. PLF is a production company dedicated to developing and producing award winning 3D Giant Screen (IMAX) features, 3D Theatrical Documentary features and 3D TV.

www.plf.cc

Skillset is the Sector Skills Council (SSC) for Creative Media, with responsibility for 60 per cent of the UK Creative Industries. This comprises TV, film, radio, interactive media, animation, computer games, facilities, photo imaging, publishing, advertising and fashion and textiles. SSCs are licensed by the UK Government and by Ministers in the devolved administrations to tackle the skills and productivity challenges by sector. They are independent, UK-wide organisations, are employer-led, and actively involve trade unions, professional bodies and other stakeholders in the industry.

www.skillset.org

A Bigger Future 2 is the second phase of ‘A Bigger Future’, the UK film skills strategy developed by Skillset and the UK Film Council and funded by the Skillset Film Skills Fund. The Skillset Film Skills Fund is supported by the National Lottery through the UK Film Council and the film industry through the Skills Investment Fund.

www.abiggerfuture2.co.uk

Talking Point is an established provider of training programmes and consultancy for the film and television industries. Run by Helen Johnson, recent programmes include Weapons on Set (with the Production Guild) and Behind the Lens (with the Christine Blundell Make Up Academy and British Society of Cinematographers)

www.talkingpoint.uk.net