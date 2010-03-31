Nevion debuts intelligent slipless switch at NAB

Patented protection switching totally transparent to downstream equipment

Sandefjord, Norway and Oxnard, California, March 30, 2010 – Nevion, formerly Network/VPG, a leading video transport solution provider for broadcasters, service providers and government entities worldwide, powers into the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show 2010 at booth #N4624 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on April 12-15 with a significant new addition to its Ventura product line, a dual-channel slipless switch providing complete video protection for digital television networks.

“With the VS7700, service providers and broadcasters will have peace of mind, knowing they won’t receive those urgent calls asking what went wrong with the circuit,” said Dr. Chin Chye Koh, director of product management for Nevion’s Ventura family of products. “Patented technology enables intelligent slipless switching of DVB-ASI and SDI video signals across any network infrastructure—IP, SONET/SDH or fiber—compensating for up to one second of differential delay at ASI rates of 160 Mbps for guaranteed signal quality, zero outages, and no disruption of service.”

With comprehensive TR 101 290 real-time analysis, the VS7700 bases decisions not only on disrupted signals but also on the quality of the primary and backup transport streams. This seamless arbitration between two channels prevents multiple second outages so prevalent today, even with traditional back up methods. The VS7700 provides users a complete toolset of options to assure that video is protected at all times and adheres to the highest standards of service quality.

According to Eugene Keane, president, Nevion North America, the switch’s design is consistent both with the tenets of the Ventura product line and the philosophy of the company. “This product provides uncompromised video quality regardless of your network configuration for a flexible, cost-effective solution. And the benefits of uninterrupted video 24 hours-a-day, 365 days a year is incalculable. This is a significant addition to the Ventura family.”

Nevion’s modular Ventura products provide highly flexible and scalable video transport solutions across all video protocols, integrating key compression technologies, multiplexing, network mapping, protection at all network layers and monitoring to ensure SLA compliance.

They also feature NEBS Level 3 certification for operation in harsh environments. Ventura equipment is widely used by the United States National Football League and large telecommunications service providers for global events such as the recent winter games in Vancouver.

About Nevion

Nevion is a video transport solution provider for broadcasters, telecommunications service providers and government entities worldwide. With the most flexible and scalable video processing and transport over any network, Nevion puts power, reliability and quality behind global media transport solutions. Its Ventura, Flashlink and VikinX product lines deliver the full range of content transport, signal processing, and routing solutions, with comprehensive system management and control. With the lowest carbon footprint in the industry, Nevion products are the greenest of their kind, reducing customers’ operational expenses and benefiting the environment. Nevion maintains its world headquarters in Sandefjord, Norway and U.S. headquarters in Oxnard, CA, with global offices in Singapore, Dubai, and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.nevion.com.

