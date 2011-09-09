SSL Demonstrates 'C-Play' Audio Playout System for C100 HDS and C10 HD Consoles at IBC 2011

Solid State Logic will showcase the ‘C-Play’ Audio Playout System for C100 HDS and C10 HD Digital Broadcast Consoles at IBC 2011 (Hall 8. Stand D83). Demonstrating once again that SSL continues to lead the way with broadcast audio products that deliver streamlined workflow and outstanding value, the C-Play system embeds a fully featured dual player spot and music playout system into its digital broadcast console range. First announced at NAB, generating keen industry interest, C-Play joins SSL’s range of integrated Production Assistant features that include Dialogue Automix, 5.1 Upmix, DAW Control and Production Automation interfacing and is now available as part of the C100 HDS V4 and C10 HD V3 Software Upgrade release.

“SSL continues to define the way forward for broadcast audio production by providing innovative features embedded into its digital broadcast consoles,” says Niall Feldman, director of new products for Solid State Logic. “C-Play directly helps broadcasters streamline operations, saving time and eliminating the need for a dedicated playout system.”

The C-Play system embeds a fully functional spot and music playout system into the C100 HDS or C10 HD broadcast consoles. Audio file playout systems for spots and music are an essential part of everyday broadcast operations. Until now, broadcasters have been faced with sourcing dedicated playout systems and preparing console project and playout systems individually. C-Play offers the broadcaster sophisticated fully featured playout functionality with the significant ergonomic and workflow advantages of an embedded system, with console hardware control and where all playout settings are recalled as part of a console project.

C-Play is a dual player system with one 5.1 player and one stereo player, which can be independently assigned to any console channel. Once assigned, the Channel Info screens show currently selected cut, duration and playback status, including time remaining and end warning flash. Audio files are stored in a shared network location with bulk import capability streamlining import from a craft editor or library. A comprehensive Cut Creation interface facilitates non-destructive editing where a single source file can be used to create multiple cuts with trimming of Start/End points, Fade In/Out and a sophisticated Loop Play system. A dedicated playlist creation interface streamlines the assembly of cuts into playlists. Playlists have comprehensive one shot, sequential or automated playback and advanced playback controls including crossfades and playlist looping.

Each Player has three different playback control options: ‘C-Play’ mode provides a list view enabling fast intuitive location and start/stop/retrigger of individual Cuts via a combination of touch screen and hardware encoder, ‘FreePlay’ mode provides a 16 button touch screen interface where multiple cuts can be triggered simultaneously (the 16 touch triggers can be assigned to a single player or split in to two sets of eight buttons) and‘PlayList’ mode uses the list view interface for location, selection and start/stop/retrigger of playlists. In addition to the touch screen control, playback can be controlled using fader start for hands on operator control or assigned to GPI control for triggering via a wide range of external devices or automation systems.

All Cut, Playlist and Assignment options are project-based so when your console project is recalled, your entire playout system is also recalled, dramatically streamlining turnaround between shows.

Key Features

• Embeds Spot and Music Playout system into console surface

• Project-based settings aide fast show turnaround

• Two independent ‘Players;’ one 5.1 and one stereo

• Channel Info display of selected cut, duration and playback status

• Files are stored on networked storage drive with bulk import support

• Fast intuitive combination of touch screen and hardware encoder operation

• Playback control from touch screen, hardware encoder, fader start or GPI

• Three player modes;

• ‘C-Play’ mode – fast intuitive individual cut selection and triggering via touch screen and hardware encoder

• ‘FreePlay’ – 16 touch screen buttons for random access to 16 files simultaneously

• ‘PlayList’ – fast intuitive playlist selection and triggering via touch screen and hardware encoder

• Cut Creation interface enables non destructive start, stop, fade and loop settings independent of source file

Solid State Logic is the world’s leading manufacturer of analogue and digital audio consoles and provider of creative tools for music, broadcast and post production professionals. For more information about our award-winning products, please visit: www.solidstatelogic.com.

