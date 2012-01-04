Neumann Launches Active Studio Subwoofers: the KH 810 and KH 870

Old Lyme, Conn. – January 3, 2012 - Following the successful launch of the Neumann KH 120 two-way active nearfield monitor last fall, Neumann proudly announces the launch of two new active subwoofers: the KH 810 and KH 870.

Over the past few years, numerous developments in transmission technologies have increased the demands placed on professional monitoring systems. As a result, modern production facilities now require high-quality monitoring systems that can accurately reproduce any signal, including the latest 7.1 discrete high definition formats. The KH 810 and KH 870 both feature Neumann’s 7.1 High Definition Bass Manager™ technology, which complements high-definition video with the most accurate sound reproduction possible.

The KH 810: At the Heart of a Modern Monitoring System

The KH 810 is far more than a simple subwoofer; it serves as the heart of a modern monitoring system. The comprehensive 7.1 High Definition Bass Management™ system meets the latest demands of the industry and perfectly complements the Neumann KH 120 nearfield two-way monitor. It can be used either as a subwoofer dedicated to reproducing the LFE channel, or as a means of providing low frequency extension with an increased maximum SPL. With the KH 810, it is now possible to assemble flexible monitoring systems for studios of different sizes, with a smooth, uniform response that ranges from below 20 Hz to above 20 kHz.

The integrated 7.1 High Definition Bass Manager™ is compatible with all formats, from mono to the latest 7.1 high definition systems such as Blu-ray. Eight electronically balanced analog XLR inputs ensure flexible interconnectivity for modern studios. Four-mode LFE channel processing guarantees maximum compatibility across all formats, while 4th order crossovers and flexible acoustic controls allow for seamless system integration. A built-in volume control permits centralized system adjustment of replay levels, independent of the source. The electronics can be located remotely to reduce cabling, and to allow the cabinet to be mounted flush to a wall.

State-of-the-art amplifier technologies and acoustic components have been used to ensure maximum accuracy of sound reproduction. A robust 10-inch driver, solid cabinet, and carefully designed ports guarantee tight, articulate, distortion-free low frequency reproduction down to 18 Hz; even at high playback levels. By using sum output, Plane Wave Bass Array™ (PWBA™) techniques can acoustically improve lateral consistency in the listening area and further increase low frequency linearity. The flexibility of the system is further enhanced by an extensive range of accessories.

The combination of KH 120 and KH 810 is ideal for tracking, mixing and mastering in music, broadcasting, project and post-production studios. The KH 810 ($1,999) and the KH 870 ($3,199) are available from select retailers.