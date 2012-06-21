Jampro Antennas Returns to Broadcast Asia 2012 With Full Range of Television & Radio Solutions

Singapore Jampro Antennas, Inc. — a world leader in the manufacture and design of radio frequency components and antennas for radio and television transmission — returns to Broadcast Asia with their full range of their best-selling, flexible and economical television & radio solutions engineered to address all aspects of the broadcast industry including DTV, DVB-T, FM and HD Radio solutions.

HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:

Jampro JAT-U UHF Super Turnstile Antenna

The radome-enclosed JAT-U UHF Broadband, Band IV/V 470 – 860 MHz antenna can be either top or side-mounted on a tower for a long life of continuous service. Ideal for broadband multi-channel UHF applications, the unit features minimum wind loading with wide broadband response. The JAT-U is the perfect solution for applications where either one channel is defined, or multiple channels are combined.

Jampro JUHD Broadband UHF Panel Antenna

The radome-enclosed JUHD Broadband UHF panel antenna, designed for either side or top-mounting, is based on a modular design. It can be configured to provide a variety of azimuth and elevation patterns and offers optional beam tilt and null fill to insure maximum coverage. This horizontally polarized antenna can be configured to include varying levels of vertical polarization, with results ranging from small amounts of elliptical to full circular polarization.

Prostar JA/MS-BB Broadband UHF Slot Antenna

Jampro’s JA/MS-BB Broadband UHF Slot antenna, part of the legendary Prostar™ line, offers an economical alternative to buying, installing and maintaining multiple antennas. A single, compact solution, it conserves tower space and minimizes wind loading. Especially designed for multi-channel or combined-channel operations in analog-analog, analog-digital or digital-digital TV applications, the JA/MS-BB antenna comes factory tuned in an elegant, ready-to-install and streamlined design.

RCEC Mask Filter

Jampro’s new 8” RCEC Mask Filter provides superior mask filter performance at an affordable price with 5ks of output power. Cross coupling creates steep rejection skirts and its high-Q cavities provide low pass band insertion loss in a compact design.

RCCC-102-FM Constant Impedance FM Bandpass Combiner

Jampro’s RCCC-FM Constant Impedance Combiner is a compact modular design, configurable to fit even the smallest transmitter rooms, and allows an additional frequency to be easily added. These combiners use temperature compensated Bandpass Filters with integrated heat sink tops to keep filters cool and locked on their frequencies. Various models are available for different channel spacing.

About Jampro

Jampro Antennas Inc., established to answer the need for quality broadcast systems at a reasonable price, is a leading supplier of antennas, combiners & filters and RF components for every application in the broadcast industry. Reputed for innovation and customization, Jampro builds each system to the specifications of the individual broadcaster. From the first system delivered in 1954 to those installed today, the Company is committed to consistent performance and quality founded on solid engineering. Today, over 15,000 broadcasters worldwide benefit from the quality and performance provided by Jampro systems. For additional JAMPRO information, please visit: www.jampro.com.

