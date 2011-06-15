Matrox Presents Convert DVI Plus HD-SDI Scan Converter at InfoComm 2011

Cost-effective HD-SDI scan converter with genlock and region-of-interest support is ideal for driving projectors and large displays at live events and in houses of worship

Matrox Video Products Group today announced that Matrox Convert DVI Plus, an SD/HD SDI scan converter with high-end features priced at just $1495 US, will be demonstrated at InfoComm 2011 in booth 4063 of the Orange County Convention Center, June 15-17. Matrox Convert DVI Plus lets broadcasters easily and economically take the computer-based content that is quickly becoming a key part of the nightly news to air. It’s ideal for creating broadcast video from computer applications such as Skype, YouTube, Google Earth, video games, and web browser sessions, as well as citizen journalists’ mobile phone videos. Matrox Convert DVI Plus is also the perfect appliance to drive projectors and large displays at live events and in houses of worship.

“We stunned the market last year by offering the world’s first HD-SDI scan converter with genlock at just $995. Matrox Convert DVI was an award winner at both NAB and IBC and an immediate hit with broadcasters and A/V integrators in houses of worship,” said Alberto Cieri, Matrox senior director of sales and marketing. “For 2011 we’ve taken the product line a step further with Matrox Convert DVI Plus that features the most-requested enhancements including more comprehensive region-of-interest support and background color selection capability to facilitate downstream keying applications.”

Matrox Convert DVI Plus controls are provided via an intuitive PC-based graphical user interface which can include a live preview pane for scaling and positioning in context. By simply dragging a mouse, rather than fiddling with buttons on the unit itself, you can choose to output the entire screen or a region-of-interest of any size. Premium features such as a flicker reduction filter, customizable presets with user-assignable hotkeys, password protection, SD pixel aspect ratio compensation, and a stand-alone mode ensure optimal flexibility for many different applications.

Key features of Matrox Convert DVI Plus

• DVI-D input up to 1920 x 1200

• Digital outputs: HD/SD SDI

• Analog outputs: HD/SD analog component, S-Video, and composite

• SD analog black burst (bi-level) or HD tri-level genlock with timing offset controls

• Simultaneous analog and digital video output

• Stereo audio input can be embedded into the SDI output signal

• Realtime hardware upscaling and downscaling with proper color space and aspect ratio conversion

• Region-of-interest support including scaling, positioning, and panning with realtime output update

• Background color selection including super black and super white for downstream keying applications

• Can operate as a stand-alone appliance

• Advanced features such as an anti-flicker filter, customizable presets, password protection, and SD pixel aspect ratio compensation

• Three-year hardware warranty and complimentary telephone support

Price and availability

Matrox Convert DVI Plus, priced at $1495 US (£1049, €1299) not including local taxes, is now available through a worldwide network of authorized dealers.

About Matrox

Matrox Video Products Group is a technology and market leader in the field of HD and SD digital video hardware and software for accelerated H.264 encoding, realtime editing, audio/video input/output, DVD/Blu-ray authoring, scan conversion, capture/playout servers, clip/still stores, and CGs. Matrox's Emmy award-winning technology powers a full range of content creation and delivery platforms used by broadcasters, post-production facilities, project studios, corporate communicators, and videographers worldwide. Founded in 1976, Matrox is a privately held company headquartered in Montreal, Canada.