Tiffen Primes Lowel LED Lights with Maximum Power at NAB 2012

Lowel sets the standard for on-location lighting; New Prime LED Light collection makes dramatic impact at the big show

Las Vegas, NV – April 16, 2012 – The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer and distributor of award-winning accessories for the still imaging, video, motion picture, and broadcast markets, is showcasing the full lineup of Lowel Power LED Lighting solutions including the new Lowel Prime collection at the NAB 2012 show, booth C8818. Lowel-Light, the Academy Award–winning world leader in on-location lighting for film and video productions, introduced the Prime series, part of the Lowel Power LED solutions, back in December 2011. The Lowel Prime LED System includes the 200 and 400 models, each available in dedicated Daylight or Tungsten color versions. With a high CRI of 90+ for accurate color, they have both a brighter and also wider beam output than the LED competition in their price class. The new Prime LED Lighting collection was originally designed for studio use, but are proving to be a very effective application for all types of location production sets.

“As the world becomes more and more broadcast-savvy and people are able to leverage multiple platforms to broadcast their content, solutions from Lowel’s Power LED line becomes a necessary component to their workflow and thus more widely used,” comments Steve Tiffen, President and CEO, The Tiffen Company. “The Lowel brand of on-location Power LED lighting solutions is versatile and nimble, meeting the needs of any broadcast situation, whether it is the one-man band broadcasting from a home office, a start-up bootstrapping a product video, or professionals working on the next summer blockbuster. Lowel lighting solutions are designed by industry professionals and incorporate 50 years of lighting know-how adapted to meet the needs of today’s dynamic digital media world.”

Lowel Power LED Lighting Solutions: The Prime LED System Feature Highlights

• All models available in dedicated Daylight or Tungsten color versions

• Color rendering Index of 91+

• All models auto-set to AC voltages from 90-250V

• Quiet fanless operation

• Available in hanging clamp or stand mount versions

• Optional barn doors softening set

• Optional honeycomb grids

In addition to the Lowel Prime LED System, and the Fluo-Tec DMX dimmable studio fluorescents, Lowel will be showing their popular line of traditional rugged & versatile lights and compact kits.

About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for over 70 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning two Technical Achievement Awards and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as an Emmy® Award from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® light, Listec™ teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the image-making accessory industry.

For more information on Tiffen, please visit: http://www.tiffen.com.

Tiffen is a registered trademark of The Tiffen Company. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

