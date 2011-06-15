CLEAR-COM OFFERS SUPERIOR WIRELESS PERFORMANCE WITH THE HME DX210 INTERCOM SYSTEM AT INFOCOMM 2011

New System Provides Advanced Capabilities for Highly Demanding Productions

ORLANDO, FL ─ Clear-Com, a global leader in critical voice communications systems, will feature the new HME DX210 at this year’s InfoComm 2011 (Booth 349). The HME DX210 is a user-friendly system that offers superior wireless intercom performance and system compatibility with wired intercom systems, making it ideal for live performance, theater or permanent installations. Operating in the 2.4GHz band, the DX210 delivers exceptional sound clarity and enables interference-free communication for highly demanding productions.

Building on the reliability and performance of the HME DX200, the newly designed HME DX210 offers a second channel of communication for the option of a single or dual channel intercom system. The DX210 has a much improved built-in 2-wire interface that is compatible with Clear-Com’s or RTS’ 2-wire systems, in addition to 4-wire and auxiliary audio connections. The new digital auto-nulling circuit is also key to preventing audio feedback.

The powerful 1RU base station supports up to 16 full-duplex and 44 half-duplex beltpacks and/or wireless headsets by linking four base stations. In addition, the DX210 is paired with the rugged BP210 beltpack and All-in-One WH210 Wireless Headset COMMUNICATOR®s, which have two intercom buttons (IC1/IC2) with ISO. The system is also backward compatible with the DX200 COMMUNICATOR models such as BP200, WH200 and WS200 (Wireless Speaker Station).

“At InfoComm 2011, Clear-Com will demonstrate its wide variety of wireless intercom solutions to industry professionals,” says Craig Frederickson, Product Manager of the HME DX Series. “While maintaining the HME legacy of being easy to install and operate, the HME DX210 raises the bar for multi-channel wireless intercom solutions with all the features and interfaces necessary for critical communications.”

The DX210, as with all HME DX Series systems, features Spectrum-Friendly™ Technology to avoid frequency conflicts and Digital Frequency-Hopping Spread Spectrum (FHSS) technology for interference-free communication.

All HME Pro-Audio Wireless products are now exclusively distributed by Clear-Com, an HME Company. With the addition of the HME DX210 and the other HME DX Series Wireless products, Clear-Com is now the only provider in the live performance, installation and broadcast markets to offer an extensive range of Basic, Advanced and Expert level wireless intercom solutions including the Tempest®2400 2.4GHz and Tempest®900 900MHz systems (available in North America), CellCom® 1.92-1.93GHz system and HME PRO850™ UHF band system. In addition, Clear-Com will demonstrate the HME DX210 along with the other members of the DX family – the HME DX100, HME DX121 and HME DX300ES – at InfoComm.

About Clear-Com®

Clear-Com, an HME company, is a global provider in professional voice communications systems since 1968. We develop and market proven intercom technologies such as Analog & Digital Partyline, Digital Matrix, Wireless and Intercom-over-IP systems for critical communication applications in broadcast, performance venues, military, government and enterprise markets. Recognized for our legacy of intercom innovations, production teams around the world have come to depend on Clear-Com for clear, reliable and scalable communications solutions. For more information, please visit www.clearcom.com.

About HM Electronics, Inc. (HME)

A privately held company founded in 1971, HME has continued to be a leading provider of innovative technology focused on enhancing productivity and customer service for multiple markets including pro audio, sports, and restaurants. HME developed the first wireless intercom system for pro audio and continues to introduce exciting, cutting-edge wireless intercoms that enhance communications, increase productivity and facilitate creativity for virtually any application. For more information, please visit www.hme.com.