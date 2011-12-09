NEP's Latest Launches Outfitted With a Full Complement of Cobalt Digital Gear

Urbana, IL • NEP Broadcasting, the leading international provider of mobile tele-production services, has outfitted its latest launches with a full complement of Cobalt Digital gear to accomplish distribution, conversion and processing in and out of the trucks. The equipment was installed in a manner to accommodate future expansion.

“We are delighted to work with NEP again,” stated Chris Shaw, Cobalt’s senior vp of sales and marketing. “NEP trusts our quality, reliability and support enough to return to Cobalt Digital repeatedly for both standard and customized equipment requirements.”

The heart of the two mobile units – the Denali Arizona and the ND5, are centered around Cobalt’s versatile 9901-UDX 3G/HD/SD-SDI up/down/cross converters; a universal tool to convert, frame sync, and color correct incoming and outgoing feeds between formats, including up-converting to 1080p.

NEP also installed Cobalt’s new award-winning 9257 MADI Distribution Amplifier to provide a efficient and easy way to transport audio between the trucks without the need for fiber. Using MINI DIN or HD-BNC connectors, NEP can install 20 cards into a single 2RU frame, offering the capability to accept 20 inputs and 180 outputs -- ideal for vehicles where space is limited.

In addition, both trucks have numerous Cobalt 3G/HD/SD DAs, embedders and de-embedders, down converters, and color correctors.

Both trucks will be fully operational and on the road the beginning of 2012.

About Cobalt Digital

Cobalt Digital Inc. designs and manufactures award-winning 3G/HD/SD conversion gear for the broadcast television environment. Distributed through a worldwide network of dealers, system integrators, and other partnerships, Cobalt products are backed with a 5-year warranty. For more information, visit www.cobaltdigital.com .

